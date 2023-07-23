VIDEO: Watch the New Music Video for 'Shilo' from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical has released a music video for 'Shilo' from the musical, performed by cast member Deandre Sevon.

Watch the music video below!

On his Twitter account, Neil Diamond praised Deandre's version of the song, saying "I love this version of 'Shilo' by Deandre Sevon from a very poignant moment in the musical. I hope you'll take a moment to listen..."

I love this version of “Shilo” by Deandre Sevon from a very poignant moment in the musical. I hope you’ll take a moment to listen... "SHILO" Music VIdeo | THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE https://t.co/M4FChsKR4C via @YouTube @beautifulnoise — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) July 20, 2023

A distinguished voice in Pop/R&B, 22-Year-old singer, songwriter, and producer Deandre Sevon was born in Alexandria Virginia, and raised in Miami, Florida. While continuing to develop as a musician, Sevon landed the role of Young Michael Jackson in the international tour of Thriller - Live, covering the Japanese and European legs of the tour in 2012 and 2013. Following Thriller, he appeared in the Regional Production of The Scottsboro Boys directed by 5x Tony Award Winner Susan Stroman, Mother Courage and Her Children at Classic Stage Company, and made various appearances on NBC’s Law & Order SVU and CBS’s Person of Interest.

In January 2023 Sevon made his Broadway debut in A Beautiful Noise - The Neil Diamond Music where he played Shilo.

About A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

This is the story of that Brooklyn kid who made it big and took us all along for the ride. From those exhilarating early days in New York to the sold-out spectacles that defined his career, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical explores the life of a rock icon through the music that made him "a national treasure" (Los Angeles Times).

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in an uplifting new Broadway musical, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, featuring all his hit songs including "Sweet Caroline," "America," and "Cracklin' Rosie."

The grandson of Jewish and Polish immigrants, Brooklyn born and raised, Neil Diamond was a New York kid down to his boots, strumming his guitar on the steps of Erasmus High School on Flatbush Avenue.

1960s America was hungry for change and so was he. He landed a gig selling songs for fifty bucks a week in the legendary Tin Pan Alley's Brill Building. At night he honed his voice on stage at the Village's Bitter End, but knew he was destined for something greater. This was New York, after all. City of dreams. Full of life and opportunity where anyone could write their story. And so he did, in song after song.

Directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes), A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical is a thrilling look at an artist's search for himself and a celebration of the enduring power of his music.



