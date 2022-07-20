Wake Up With BWW 7/20: First Look at Rob McClure in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include a first look at Rob McClure as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors. Plus, playwright Christopher Durang has been diagnosed with logopenic primary progressive aphasia (PPA), and more.

Playwright Christopher Durang Reveals Diagnosis With Aphasia

by Stephi Wild

Tony Award-winning Playwright Christopher Durang has been diagnosed with logopenic primary progressive aphasia (PPA), BroadwayWorld has learned. . (more...)

WATCH: Ingrid Michaelson Debuts 'If This Is Love' From THE NOTEBOOK World Premiere Musical

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Chicago Shakespeare Theater has debuted a first look music video of the song 'If This Is Love' from the world premiere of The Notebook, performed in-studio by Ingrid Michaelson, who is writing the production's music and lyrics. Watch here!. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/17/22

by

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/17/2022.. (more...)

Kelly Denice Taylor Makes Her Broadway Debut in SIX as 'Jane Seymour'

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Kelly Denice Taylor made her Broadway debut last night as Jane Seymour in SIX, the Tony Award-winning new musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.. (more...)

INTO THE WOODS Cast Recording Will Be Released in September

by Stephi Wild

Concord Theatricals/Craft Recordings will release the cast recording of the critically-acclaimed Broadway revival of the New York City Center Encores production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Into The Woods in September on streaming and digital platforms worldwide. Physical release will be announced at a later time.. (more...)

Carl Clemons-Hopkins & More to Star in THE MOST SPECTACULARLY LAMENTABLE TRIAL OF MIZ MARTHA WASHINGTON

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Steppenwolf Theatre Company will open its 47th season with the Chicago premiere of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames' fantastical play The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington, playing September 1 - October 9, 2022.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Rob McClure as 'Seymour' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Production photos have been released of Tony Award nominee Rob McClure as Seymour, in the three-time Best Revival Award-winning LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Westside Theatre. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

