Kelly Denice Taylor to Make Her Broadway Debut in SIX Tonight as 'Jane Seymour'

Kelly Denice Taylor will make her Broadway debut tonight as Jane Seymour in Six, the Tony Award-winning new musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Kelly is currently an alternate for the Aragon Tour company of Six.

KELLY DENICE TAYLOR (Alternate) is a member of The Recording Academy and best known for her role in Walt Disney Records' a cappella singing sensation 'DCappella'. International: Disney Cruise Line, Universal Studios Japan. Kelly has made a variety of TV appearances on Disney+, Disney Channel, and ABC. Kelly extends special thanks to her team at Morrison Rothman, her friends, and Tara Rubin casting for the love and support! @kellydenicetaylor

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Featuring an all-woman cast and all-woman band, Six has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 million streams in its first month.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX and The Brooks Atkinson Theatre will follow New York State, New York City and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members. As public health conditions and the State's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment changes, the theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection.

SIX launched the Aragon tour with a return engagement in Chicago where the show began its run at the CIBC Theatre March 29, 2022, and is now playing in Washington, DC through September 4, 2022. The Boleyn tour will launch in Las Vegas at The Smith Center September 20 to October 2, 2022. Six is currently on-stage at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on a UK tour, and in Melbourne on an Australia/New Zealand tour.