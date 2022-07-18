Wake Up With BWW 7/18: MR. SATURDAY NIGHT Sets Broadway Closing Date, and More!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The show, starring Billy Crystal, will conclude its Broadway run just over five months after it began.

Jul. 18, 2022  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include Mr. Saturday Night, which set its closing date for September 4. The show, starring Billy Crystal, will conclude its Broadway run just over five months after it began.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

MR. SATURDAY NIGHT Will Close On Broadway In September
by Grace Cutler

The Tony-nominated musical comedy, MR. SATURDAY NIGHT, starring Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Crystal, will play through its announced on-sale date and will conclude its Broadway run on September 4, 2022.. (more...)

VIDEO: Actor, Musician, Producer and Professor Kristin Huffman Shares How Her Survival Job Helped Her Continue to Create
by Survival Jobs

On the latest episode of Survival Jobs, Kristin Huffman shares what inspired her to start her own not-for-profit theatre, how she was able to put a "new" spin on a classic concept and about their upcoming production of The Little Mermaid opening in August! Watch the full video!. (more...)

VIDEO: Meet the Theatre-Makers of The Muny- Kwofe Coleman & Mike Isaacson
by BroadwayWorld TV

Sweeney, Celie, Elle, and Joseph are all Muny-bound! Watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge chats with Kwofe Coleman (President & CEO) and Mike Isaacson (Artistic Director & Executive Producer) about this season's shows and so much more!. (more...)

Review: ESTELLA, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells
by Gary Naylor

A Great Expectations for our times. (more...)

Rubicon Theatre of Ventura Announces the Official Opening Of the Sandra and Jordan Laby Hall Gallery Space
by Grace Cutler

RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY, Ventura's non-profit professional theatre company, is emerging from the pandemic shutdown by reimagining underutilized space in the theatre. The building is at 1006 E Main Street is owned by Rubicon, and has served as home for artistry of the organization for 24 years.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



