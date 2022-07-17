Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE MUNY
VIDEO: Meet the Theatre-Makers of The Muny- Kwofe Coleman & Mike Isaacson

Upcoming shows this summer include Sweeney Todd, Legally Blonde, The Color Purple and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Jul. 17, 2022  

Sweeney, Celie, Elle, and Joseph are all Muny-bound! This summer, following presentations of Chicago, Camelot and Mary Poppins, St. Louis' premiere theatre institution, The Muny, will welcome back audiences for Sweeney Todd (now- July 22), Legally Blonde (July 25-31), The Color Purple (August 3-9), and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (August 12-18).

In this epic 104th season, The Muny continues its mission is to enrich lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation's largest outdoor musical theatre, it produces seven world-class musicals and welcomes over 350,000 theatregoers each summer. For more information about The Muny, visit muny.org.

Below, watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge chats with Kwofe Coleman (President & CEO) and Mike Isaacson (Artistic Director & Executive Producer) about this season's shows and so much more!

Click Here to Watch the Video!





