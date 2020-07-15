Wake Up With BWW 7/15: Watch the Full OBIE AWARDS Ceremony, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Last night, in celebration of Off- and Off-Off Broadway theater, the American Theatre Wing and The Village Voice honored the recipients of the 65th Annual Obie Awards. See the full list of winners here and watch the full program below!

Shoshana Bean is back for her third fundraiser for Beaverton High School's performing arts department! Shoshana Bean and Friends: An Evening of Broadway streamed online on July 13, and is now available to watch!

In commemoration of the release of the cult classic film THE LOST BOYS, Grammy winner G Tom Mac, singer and songwriter of the film's hit theme song 'Cry Little Sister' is working on a musical version of the film, titled A LOST BOYS STORY. Now it has been revealed that the musical could hit the stage as early as next year.

1) VIDEO: Shoshana Bean Raises Money For Beaverton High School With Virtual Concert Featuring Idina Menzel, Jeremy Jordan, Cynthia Erivo, and Many More!

Shoshana Bean is back for her third fundraiser for Beaverton High School's performing arts department! Shoshana Bean and Friends: An Evening of Broadway streamed online on July 13, and is now available to watch!. (more...)

2) Musical Version of Cult Classic Film THE LOST BOYS Could Hit the Stage in 2021

In commemoration of the release of the cult classic film THE LOST BOYS, Grammy winner G Tom Mac, singer and songwriter of the film's hit theme song 'Cry Little Sister' is working on a musical version of the film, titled A LOST BOYS STORY. Now it has been revealed that the musical could hit the stage as early as next year.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Bernadette Peters Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here today, July 14 (12pm ET), as he chats with Broadway legend Bernadette Peters!. (more...)

4) Details Announced for THE MUNY 2020 SUMMER VARIETY HOUR LIVE, Featuring Exclusive Clips, New Performances & More

The Muny announced today details of its historic, free, live online variety show. Beginning Monday, July 20, and for each consecutive Monday through August 17, The Muny Summer 2020 Variety Hour Live can be seen at 8:15 p.m. CST.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Puccini's Turandot, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Today is Beetlejuice Day for Broadway Babysitters! Gilbert L. Bailey II hosts Song/Story Time, and Rob McClure hosts Snack & Chat. Check it out here.

- Richard Ridge interviews Freestyle Love Supreme on Backstage LIVE today at noon. Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Watch Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen Talk Jenifer Lewis & More on 'Tuesday, Thursday'

Today, Ben's "All Beef Patti" is The Robber Bridegroom "Original" Broadway Cast Recording and Daniel's Who Do You Think You Are is Jenifer Lewis "Look At Me" from Jackie's Back. Tune in today, July 14 at 10:30am to watch live!

What we're watching: Watch the Full 65th Annual Obie Awards!

Last night, in celebration of Off- and Off-Off Broadway theater, the American Theatre Wing and The Village Voice honored the recipients of the 65th Annual Obie Awards. See the full list of winners here!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Laura Benanti, who turns 41 today!

Laura Benanti most recently starred in the Broadway revival of My Fair Lady.

In 2016, Laura starred as Amalia Balash in the hit Broadway Musical, She Loves Me, for which she received her fifth Tony nomination. Laura also received Outer Critics Circle, Drama League and Drama Desk Award nominations for this role. In addition to television work and her critically acclaimed performance as Elsa Schrader in NBC's "The Sound of Music LIVE."

Ms. Benanti is a highly celebrated stage actress who took Broadway by storm at the age of 18. She received a Drama Desk award, Outer Critics Circle Award and a Tony Award Nomination for her starring role in the Broadway production of Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown for Lincoln Center where she also starred in the Broadway production of Sarah Ruhl's In the Next Room or The Vibrator Play. Ms. Benanti earned the 2008 Tony Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical, a Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award for her revelatory portrayal of Gypsy Rose Lee in Gypsy opposite Patti LuPone and directed by Arthur Laurents.

Her other Broadway roles include The Wedding Singer, Nine, starring Antonio Banderas, her Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-nominated performance of Cinderella in Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods and her sultry Tony nominated turn in Swing! Ms. Benanti made her Broadway debut as Maria in The Sound of Music opposite Richard Chamberlain.

