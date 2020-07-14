VIDEO: Shoshana Bean Raises Money For Beaverton High School With Virtual Concert Featuring Idina Menzel, Jeremy Jordan, Cynthia Erivo, and Many More!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Shoshana Bean is back for her third fundraiser for Beaverton High School's performing arts department! Shoshana Bean and Friends: An Evening of Broadway streamed online yesterday, July 13, and is now available to watch below!

The concert kicks off with an epic rendition of Defying Gravity including former Elphabas Idina Menzel, Stephanie J. Block, Lindsay Mendez, and many more.

The streamed show welcomes Beaverton School District students hand-picked by Bean from a special Instagram video contest, as well as special guests Idina Menzel, Cynthia Erivo, Jeremy Jordan, Harvey Fierstein, Jason Robert Brown, Stephanie J. Block, Eden Espinosa, Jessica Vosk, Benj Pasek, Ari Shapiro, Lindsay Mendez, Alexia Khadime, Caitlin Houlihan, Charity Angel Dawson, Julia Murney, Rachel Tucker, Kerry Ellis, Lindsay Heather Pearce, Marc Shaiman and student performers from across the Beaverton School District.

Check out the full concert below!

To donate to the fundraiser for Beaverton High School, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/3rdannualsupporttheartsBHS.

