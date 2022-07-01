Wake Up With BWW 7/1: First Look at 13 THE MUSICAL, BROADWAY BARKS Lineup, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include a first look at the cast of the upcoming film adaptation of 13 the Musical, featuring Debra Messing and more!

Plus, the Broadway cast of Into The Woods takes their first bows, Broadway Barks lineup announced, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Will Stream Online This Weekend

by Stephi Wild

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be able to stream in full on Saturday 2nd July from 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT. It will be available for 24 hours only!. (more...)

Photos/Video: First Look at Debra Messing & More in 13: THE MUSICAL Film

by Michael Major

Netflix has debuted new photos and the first video footage from the upcoming film adaptation of 13: the Musical. New photos feature Debra Messing as Jessica, Eli Golden as Evan, Peter Hermann as Joel, Nolen Dubuc as Malcolm, Luke Islam as Carlos, Lindsey Blackwell as Kendra, Kayleigh Cerezo as Molly, JD McCrary as Brett, and more.. (more...)

Photos: The Cast of INTO THE WOODS Takes Bows at First Preview on Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

Performances officially began on June 28 for the star-studded New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's beloved musical, Into the Woods, at the St. James Theatre. The cast took their first bows in front of a sold-out audience and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On Pre-Broadway LEMPICKA at La Jolla Playhouse

by Review Roundups

What did the critics think? La Jolla Playhouse's pre-Broadway production of Lempicka, the sweeping new musical celebrating the gripping true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka celebrated its opening night this weekend.. (more...)

Hugh Jackman, Alex Brightman, Ramin Karimloo, and Many More Set For BROADWAY BARKS

by Stephi Wild

Broadway Barks returns to Shubert Alley on Saturday, July 9th, 2022 for the 24th annual star-studded dog and cat adoption event, the first in-person event since 2018. Learn more about who will be attending this year's event!. (more...)

Photos: Check Out All New Photos of the National Tour of MEAN GIRLS

by Stephi Wild

All new production photos have been released for the North American Tour of MEAN GIRLS, based on the hit film. Check out the photos her!. (more...)

Photos: Go Inside Broadway Bares: xx

by Team BWW

The 30th anniversary of Broadway Bares filled New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom earlier this wek with an abundance of 'community, unity and nudity' as the venerable modern-day burlesque spectacular wrapped up Pride Sunday with a raucous return to in-person performances after a pandemic-induced three-year hiatus. Check out photos from inside the big event.. (more...)

MJ Star Myles Frost Signs With UTA

by Stephi Wild

Myles Frost, the Tony-winner who is currently starring in the title role in MJ the Musical, has signed with UTA. UTA will help expand Frost's career across film, television, brand endorsements and more.. (more...)

Review Roundup: HAMLET at Park Avenue Armory; What Did the Critics Think?

by Review Roundups

Hamlet, now open at Park Avenue Armory, is directed and interpreted by Robert Icke, and features Alex Lawther (The Imitation Game, The Last Duel, The French Dispatch, Black Mirror) as the brooding protagonist. Read all of the reviews for Hamlet here.. (more...)

