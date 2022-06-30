MJ Star Myles Frost Signs With UTA

Click Here for More on MJ

Myles Frost, the Tony-winner who is currently starring in the title role in MJ the Musical, has signed with UTA, Deadline reports. UTA will help expand Frost's career across film, television, brand endorsements and more.

Frost recently, at age 22, became the youngest-ever recipient of the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical.

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs.

The production features scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, sound design by Olivier Award winner Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair & wig design by Charles LaPointe, musical supervision / orchestration / arrangements by David Holcenberg, and musical direction / orchestrations / arrangements by Jason Michael Webb.