Hugh Jackman, Alex Brightman, Ramin Karimloo, and Many More Set For BROADWAY BARKS

Broadway Barks returns to Shubert Alley on Saturday, July 9th, 2022 for the 24th annual star-studded dog and cat adoption event, the first in-person event since 2018. Co-founded by Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore, the event features adoptable animals from 25 NYC area adoption agencies and rescue groups along with Broadway's biggest names who use their star power to help them find loving homes.

This year, Peters will host the event with The Music Man's leading lady, Sutton Foster. Produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Barks will take place in Shubert Alley (located between 44th and 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenues). Festivities begin at 3 p.m. with a 'meet and greet' featuring all the adoptable pets (adoption event); from 5-6:30 p.m. adoptees make their Broadway debut on stage alongside some of Broadway's favorite stars (celebrity presentations).

Over the past 23 years, more than 2,000 cats and dogs have stolen Broadway's spotlight and the hearts of all who come to the event. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes.

The event is free and open to the public.

Celebrity participants:

Shoshana Bean (Mr. Saturday Night)

Jewelle Blackman (Hadestown)

Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice: The Musical)

Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice: The Musical)

Bobby Conte (Company)

John Dossett (Paradise Square)

Claybourne Elder (Company)

Myles Frost (MJ)

Jared Goldsmith (Dear Evan Hansen)

Randy Graff (Mr. Saturday Night)

Tamar Greene (Hamilton)

Shuler Hensley (The Music Man)

Antwayn Hopper (A Strange Loop)

Jayne Houdyshell (The Music Man)

Hugh Jackman (The Music Man)

James Jackson Jr. (A Strange Loop)

Ramin Karimloo (Funny Girl)

Eddie Korbich (The Music Man)

John-Michael Lyles (A Strange Loop)

Jane Lynch (Funny Girl)

Jefferson Mays (The Music Man)

Marie Mullen (The Music Man)

Abby Mueller (Six)

Donna Murphy

Suzy Nakamura (POTUS)

Randy Rainbow

Christopher Sieber (Company)

Jennifer Simard (Company)

Talia Suskauer (Wicked)

Jason Veasey (A Strange Loop)

Julie White (POTUS)

Barks will feature adoptable animals from the following New York City animal shelters and adoption agencies including: Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniels Rescue Inc, Adopt A Boxer Rescue, AdvoCat Rescue, The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Animal Care & Control (ACC), Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, Anjellicle Cats Rescue, Bide-a-wee, Bobbi and the Strays, City Critters, Francis's Friends Inc., The Humane Society of New York, Husky House, Linda's Cat Assistance, Little Shelter, Long Island Bulldog, Metropolitan Maltese Rescue, Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue League Inc, Pet ResQ Inc., SaveKitty Foundation, SPCA of Westchester, Urban Cat League, Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue and 1 Love 4 Animals.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information about Broadway Barks please visit them online at broadwaybarks.org. For more information about Broadway Cares, please visit them online at broadwaycares.org.