Photos: Check Out All New Photos of the National Tour of MEAN GIRLS

All new production photos have been released for the North American Tour of MEAN GIRLS, based on the hit film.

Mean Girls has been entertaining audiences across the country since relaunching in October 2021, with engagements in Toronto, Los Angeles, and San Francisco just announced as part of the 22/23 Season.

Leading the cast of Mean Girls are English Bernhardt as Cady Heron, Nadina Hassan as Regina George, Jasmine Rogers as Gretchen Wieners, Morgan Ashley Bryant as Karen Smith, Lindsay Heather Pearce as Janis Sarkisian, Eric Huffman as Damian Hubbard, Adante Carter as Aaron Samuels, Kabir Bery as Kevin G., April Josephine as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George, Lawrence E. Street as Mr. Duvall, and Adriana Scalice as Standby for Cady, Regina, and Janis.

The touring company also features Erica Simone Barnett, Noah Blessing, DeShawn Bowens, Lamont Brown, Susie Carroll, Brittany Conigatti, Mary Beth Donahoe, Niani Feelings, Sky Flaherty, Samuel Gerber, Jamary Gil, Dan Horn, Maya Imani, Asia Marie Kreitz, Becca Petersen, Olivia Renteria, Grace Romanello, Sydney Mei Ruf-Wong, Marcus Shane, Kaitlyn Louise Smith, Jake Swain, Tovi Wayne, David Wright Jr., and Iain Young.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award® winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017. Following the suspension due to the pandemic, the Broadway production announced that it would not return. The North American Tour of Mean Girls opened in September 2019 at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, NY, playing to sold out audiences across the country before performances were suspended in March 2020. The North American Tour resumed performances in November 2021.

Mean Girls has plans for the musical to be adapted to a major motion picture from Paramount Pictures, as well as finalizing discussions for Mean Girls to bow in London's West End.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Finn Ross & Adam Young (Video Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make-Up Design), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Supervisor), Benedict Braxton-Smith (Music Director), John Clancy (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements), Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond, and Natalie Tenenbaum (Vocal Arrangements), Howard Joines (Music Coordinator), and The Telsey Office / Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting).