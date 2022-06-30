JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Will Stream Online This Weekend

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be able to stream in full on Saturday 2nd July from 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT. It will be available for 24 hours only!

Donny Osmond sings the hit song 'Any Dream Will Do' as he portrays the title character, preluded by the Prologue performed by Maria Friedman.

For the first time ever Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's fun filled musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has been specially filmed for video. Inspired by the record breaking London Palladium production, this version stars Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins. A lively and colourful journey through Ancient Egypt, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the rags to riches story of Joseph, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colours.

Spectacular visuals and an enchanting score packed with hit songs including Close Every Door to Me, Go Go Go Joseph and Any Dream Will Do make this a dream of a show for the entire family.

Watch the trailer below!