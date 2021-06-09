Wake Up With BWW 6/9: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon Perform Salute to Broadway, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Last night, the spirit of Broadway as we know it reawakened with a little help from the great Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tonight Show host, Jimmy Fallon. Joined by a company of dancers, Lin and Jimmy perform an original tune "Broadway's Back" to pay homage and salute the return of all your favorite shows. Watch below!

Taraji P. Henson will take on the iconic role of Miss Hannigan in the upcoming NBC holiday production of Annie Live! The award-winning actress will play opposite a soon-to-be-discovered young star as the network kicks off a nationwide casting search for the titular role of Annie. The live production will air Thursday, Dec. 2 on NBC.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Which Broadway Shows Have NOT Announced Return Dates?

by Nicole Rosky

Over the past month, Broadway fans have had plenty of reasons to celebrate, as show after show has announced their own plans to resume performances in the coming months. While most Broadway productions have shared news about their return, some have yet to confirm their next steps.. (more...)

2) Taraji P. Henson Will Play Miss Hannigan in NBC's ANNIE LIVE! This December

by Stephi Wild

Taraji P. Henson will take on the iconic role of Miss Hannigan in the upcoming NBC holiday production of Annie Live! The award-winning actress will play opposite a soon-to-be-discovered young star as the network kicks off a nationwide casting search for the titular role of Annie. The live production will air Thursday, Dec. 2 on NBC. . (more...)

3) New Musical TREVOR Will Begin Performances Off-Broadway at Stage 42 in October

by Stephi Wild

Trevor is about 13-year-old Trevor, a force of nature with a vivid imagination. As he deals with becoming a teenager, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Anthony Ramos Talks IN THE HEIGHTS, Not Getting Advice From Lin-Manuel Miranda, and More!

by Stage Tube

In the interview, Ramos talked about getting his career start in Radio City Music Hall, and teased his album Love and Lies. He also talked about stepping into Lin-Manuel Miranda's role for the movie adaptation of In the Heights, and how Miranda didn't offer him much advice.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 2pm, his special guest is Matthew Morrison!

- The Met's nightly opera streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Bellini's La Sonnambula Starring Natalie Dessay, Juan Diego Flórez, and Michele Pertusi, conducted by Evelino Pidò. Production by Mary Zimmerman. From March 21, 2009.

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm, with a HELLO, DOLLY! Game Night with Kate Baldwin, Gavin Creel, Taylor Trensch and Beanie Feldstein.

Last night, the spirit of Broadway as we know it reawakened with a little help from the great Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tonight Show host, Jimmy Fallon.

Joined by a company of dancers, Lin and Jimmy perform an original tune "Broadway's Back" to pay homage and salute the return of all your favorite shows including Six, Phantom, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, West Side Story, The Lion King, Company, Come From Away, Book Of Mormon, Moulin Rouge, A Chorus Line, Aladdin, Wicked and Hamilton.

Joining the guys for a spectacular finale remix of "You'll Be Back" from Hamilton are Broadway royalty Phylicia Rashad, Kristin Chenoweth, Laura Benanti, Christopher Jackson, and 'In the Heights' stars Olga Merediz and Jimmy Smits!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Benj Pasek, who turns 35 today!

Pasek & Paul's musical Dogfight had its world premiere at Second Stage Theatre, where it won the Lortel Award for Best New Musical. Theater credits include A Christmas Story, The Musical on Broadway, which received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations for Outstanding New Broadway Musical; James and the Giant Peach; Edges. TV credits include "Smash," "Sesame Street," "Johnny and the Sprites."

Pasek and Paul created the song "Unlimited" for Old Navy's 2014 back-to-school campaign, which earned them a Daytime Emmy Award nomination. Upcoming film projects include La La Land (Lionsgate); The Greatest Showman (FOX); Trolls (Dreamworks Animation); Medusa (Sony Pictures Animation); Tom and Jerry Return to Oz (Warner Bros Animation). Honors: Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theatre (American Academy of Arts and Letters), ASCAP Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award, Jonathan Larson Award.

Both are B.F.A. Musical Theatre graduates of the University of Michigan and members of the Dramatists Guild of America, Inc.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!