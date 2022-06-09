Wake Up With BWW 6/9: DRAMA DESK AWARD Winners, COME FROM AWAY Sets Closing, and More

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Cast of Come From Away

Today's top stories include the winners of the 66th annual Drama Desk Awards, which were won by Company, Six, and more! Check out the full list below!

Plus, Come From Away has set its closing date, additional casting announced for the Broadway transfer of Into The Woods, and more!

COMPANY, SIX & More Win 2022 Drama Desk Awards - See the Full List!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Winners for the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards were announced today. See the full list here! This year's Drama Desk Awards will take place at Sardi's Restaurant (234 W 44th Street) on June 14th from 3:00 - 6:00pm.. (more...)

BWW Interview: Julie Andrews Talks AFI Life Achievement Award, Princess Diaries 3, New Memoir & More

by Aaron Wallace

On the cusp of her Thursday, June 9th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award, we talk with Julie Andrews for an update on The Princess Diaries 3, her next installment in her series of memoirs, and the upcoming Minions movie.. (more...)

Nancy Opel, Aymee Garcia, Alysia Velez & More Join INTO THE WOODS on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Additional casting has been announced today for the New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's beloved musical, Into the Woods, for the strictly limited, 8-week engagement on Broadway.. (more...)

COME FROM AWAY Will Play Final Broadway Performance This Fall

by Alan Henry

After 1,670 performances and 25 previews on Broadway, the Tony & Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical COME FROM AWAY will play its final Broadway performance this fall.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Patti LuPone Perform a Dramatic Reading of Stephen Colbert's 'Meanwhile' Segment on THE LATE SHOW

by Stephi Wild

During Patti LuPone's appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last month, she filmed an exclusive video, which has now been posted to the show's YouTube channel! In the video, LuPone performs a dramatic reading of an excerpt of one of Colbert's 'Meanwhile' segments.. (more...)

Download BroadwayWorld's Printable Ballot for the Tony Awards

by HaleyJane Rose

If you're having a Tonys party (or just celebrating by yourself) you'll need an official Tony Award ballot to fill out and challenge your friends. BroadwayWorld has got you covered. Make your predictions and cast your ballot today!. (more...)

New Frank Wildhorn Musical, REUNION Holds Workshop This Week Starring Carmen Cusack, Jeremy Kushnier, and More!

by Stephi Wild

The story of "Reunion" tells the tale of the fictitious band Archer, as the members look back on their storied career throughout the multi-layered piece. Tony nominated Broadway star, Carmen Cusack, Jeremy Kushnier, Jim Hogan and Alex Sturtevant are confirmed for the workshop of the project which began its 'first look' 29 hour industry read this week.. (more...)

VIDEO: First Look at the New Trailer for MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL North American Tour

by BroadwayWorld TV

The North American Tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical has just released a new trailer. Watch now! The Tony Award-winning Best Musical begins a strictly limited three-week engagement tomorrow through June 26 at the Buell Theatre in Denver. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

Heidi Schreck Leads What the Constitution Means to Me benefit reading tonight! Learn more here.

Broadway Birthdays

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Benj Pasek, who turns 36 today!

Pasek & Paul's musical Dogfight had its world premiere at Second Stage Theatre, where it won the Lortel Award for Best New Musical. Theater credits include A Christmas Story, The Musical on Broadway, which received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations for Outstanding New Broadway Musical; James and the Giant Peach; Edges. TV credits include "Smash," "Sesame Street," "Johnny and the Sprites."

Pasek and Paul created the song "Unlimited" for Old Navy's 2014 back-to-school campaign, which earned them a Daytime Emmy Award nomination. Upcoming film projects include La La Land (Lionsgate); The Greatest Showman (FOX); Trolls (Dreamworks Animation); Medusa (Sony Pictures Animation); Tom and Jerry Return to Oz (Warner Bros Animation). Honors: Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theatre (American Academy of Arts and Letters), ASCAP Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award, Jonathan Larson Award.

Both are B.F.A. Musical Theatre graduates of the University of Michigan and members of the Dramatists Guild of America, Inc.

