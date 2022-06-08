Download BroadwayWorld's Printable Ballot for the Tony Awards

The big day is almost here! The 2022 Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12, 2022 (8:00 - 11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00 - 8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

The CBS broadcast will be preceded by "The Tony Awards: Act One," which will kick off the evening with an hour of exclusive content streaming live on Paramount+* from 7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT, hosted by Emmy Award-winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough.

The Tony Awards are also set to include appearances by RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson, Samuel L Jackson, Nathan Lane, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more. Check out the full list of presenters here.

For more information on tickets to the 75th Annual Tony Awards please visit: www.TonyAwards.com/tickets.