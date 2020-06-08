Wake Up With BWW 6/8: New Randy Rainbow Parody, SUNDAY MORNING Chats With Peters, De Shields, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Randy Rainbow has released a new hilarious parody, called The Bunker Boy! The song, a parody of The Jitterbug from The Wizard of Oz, takes on Trump's infamous flee to the White House bunker during last week's protests.

Yesterday, CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Mo Rocca chatted with 'Hadestown' star André De Shields, multiple Tony-winner Bernadette Peters, Broadway producer Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and Seth Rudetsky & James Wesley, about the Broadway shutdown and more.

Karen Olivo has posted a video on Twitter, stating that she vows to withhold her artistic services from "any theatre, company, or persons, who would knowingly fund organizations that would perpetuate inequality." "We work too hard to fund hate," Olivo says in the video. "If you want my services, show me the receipts."

Read more about these and other top stories below.

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Tackles Trump's Flee to the White House Bunker With New Parody 'The Bunker Boy'

Randy Rainbow is at it again with another hilarious song parody. This time, he parodied 'The Jitterbug' from The Wizard of Oz. The new video, called 'The Bunker Boy' takes on Donald Trump's infamous flee to the White House bunker amidst the protests last week.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Bernadette Peters, Andre De Shields, and More Talk Broadway Shutdown, the Ghost Light, and How They're Coping on CBS Sunday Morning

CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Mo Rocca chatted with 'Hadestown' star André De Shields, multiple Tony-winner Bernadette Peters, Broadway producer Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and Seth Rudetsky & James Wesley. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Original APPLAUSE Cast Members Len Cariou, Penny Fuller, Lee Roy Reams and More Perform For Charles Strouse's Birthday

Broadway luminaries Len Cariou, Penny Fuller, and Lee Roy Reams join the NYU Steinhardt School's 50th Anniversary cast of Applause in a video birthday salute to composer Charles Strouse on June 7th, 2020.. (more...)

4) Mayor Bill de Blasio Lifts Curfew in New York City, Effective Immediately

Mayor Bill de Blasio put a city-wide curfew in place this past week amidst the ongoing protests. The curfew had initially been extended through tonight, June 7. However, today de Blasio has lifted the curfew, effective immediately.. (more...)

5) Broadway Books: 10 Monologue Books to Help You Hone Your Acting Chops in Quarantine

by Stephi Wild

Looking to hone your acting chops while stuck inside? Preparing for your next big audition, whenever that may be? We've rounded up 10 monologue books that are sure to fit the bill!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Telly Leung

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- West End and Broadway star Siobhan Dillon will perform a concert from her home as part of The Theatre Café presents The Interval Act, today at 1pm. Learn more here!

- Red Bull Theater presents BEWARE THE GREEN-EYED MONSTER tonight at 7:30pm. Tony Award-nominee PATRICK PAGE will join host NATHAN WINKELSTEIN, Red Bull's Associate Producer, for a conversation focused on Iago's speeches from Shakespeare's Othello. Tune in on Facebook here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Mozart's La Clemenza di Tito, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: November Christine Speaks Up About Racism in Theatre

Watch as playwright November Christine speaks up about the racism that she has encountered in the theatre industry.

November Christine holds a bachelor's degree in Musical Theatre from the East Carolina University School of Music. An emerging playwright, Ms. Christine is the author of MIRROR|MIRROR THE MUSICAL, as well as her historical hip-hop drama, LEGACY THE MUSICAL, which won "Best of Fest" at the 2018 New York Musical Festival.

Social Butterfly: Karen Olivo Vows to Not Work With All Who 'Fund Organizations That Perpetuate Inequality'

Karen Olivo has posted a video on Twitter, stating that she vows to withhold her artistic services from "any theatre, company, or persons, who would knowingly fund organizations that would perpetuate inequality."

"We work too hard to fund hate," Olivo says in the video. "If you want my services, show me the receipts."

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Jefferson Mays, who turns 55 today!

LCT: Oslo, Blood and Gifts. Broadway: The Front Page, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, The Best Man, I Am My Own Wife, Pygmalion, Journey's End, Of Thee I Sing. Off-Broadway: Measure for Measure, Quills, Orestes. Regional: My Fair Lady, Quartermaine's Terms, The Importance of Being Earnest, She Stoops to Conquer, Tartuffe, Hamlet, Miss Julie, Private Lives. Film: Inherent Vice, Alfie, Kinsey, The Notorious Bettie Page, Cousin Bette. TV: "Law & Order: SVU," "The Knick," "The Americans," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "The Good Wife," "Mildred Pierce," "Lie to Me," "Fringe," "Nurse Jackie," "The Closer." Awards: Tony, Drama Desk, Obie, Outer Critics Circle, Helen Hayes, Elliot Norton, Lucille Lortel, Theatre World, Drama League, Jefferson, Helpmann awards.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles