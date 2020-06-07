VIDEO: Karen Olivo Vows to Not Work With All Who 'Fund Organizations That Perpetuate Inequality'

Karen Olivo has posted a video on Twitter, stating that she vows to withhold her artistic services from "any theatre, company, or persons, who would knowingly fund organizations that would perpetuate inequality."

"We work too hard to fund hate," Olivo says in the video. "If you want my services, show me the receipts."

Watch her video below:

Karen Olivo originated the lead role of Satine in Broadway's Moulin Rouge! (2019) after playing the role in the Boston production in 2018. Other Broadway credits include West Side Story (2009, Tony Award winner); In the Heights (2008); and Brooklyn (2004). Regional/off-Broadway credits include Fun Home (2018); Hamilton (2016); tick, tick...BOOM! (2014); and By the Way, Meet Vera Stark (2011).

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You