VIDEO: Original APPLAUSE Cast Members Len Cariou, Penny Fuller, Lee Roy Reams and More Perform For Charles Strouse's Birthday

Broadway luminaries Len Cariou, Penny Fuller, and Lee Roy Reams join the NYU Steinhardt School's 50th Anniversary cast of Applause in a video birthday salute to composer Charles Strouse on June 7th, 2020. The three original stars teamed up with the NYU cast to celebrate the composer, as well as the entire original cast, crew, and creative team of the 1970 Tony Winning Best Musical, by singing the show's title number.

Watch the video below!

NYU will present a reimagined production of Applause this coming winter directed by Eric Paul Vitale in collaboration with music director Joshua Rosenblum, associate director Leegrid Stevens, and Ana Flavia Zuim, Director of the Vocal Performance Program & Music Assistant Professor at NYU Steinhardt. For more information about the upcoming production please visit ericpaulvitale.com for details.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You