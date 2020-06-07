Mayor Bill de Blasio Lifts Curfew in New York City, Effective Immediately

Mayor Bill de Blasio put a city-wide curfew in place this past week amidst the ongoing protests. The curfew had initially been extended through tonight, June 7. However, today de Blasio has lifted the curfew, effective immediately.

"Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city," he writes on Twitter. "Tomorrow we take the first big step to restart. Keep staying safe. Keep looking out for each other."

New York City: We are lifting the curfew, effective immediately. Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city.



Tomorrow we take the first big step to restart. Keep staying safe. Keep looking out for each other. - Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 7, 2020

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You