Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Bernadette Peters, Andre De Shields, and More Talk Broadway Shutdown, the Ghost Light, and How They're Coping on CBS Sunday Morning
Despite theatres being shut down due to the health crisis, Broadway stars are finding new ways to bring performances to audiences online.
CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Mo Rocca chatted with "Hadestown" star André De Shields, multiple Tony-winner Bernadette Peters, Broadway producer Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and Seth Rudetsky & James Wesley, the couple behind the "Stars In the House" web series, about how theater artists are coping with the shutdown by turning to a whole new stage.
The stars also talked about the historic symbolism of the "ghost light" as well as their thoughts on the shutdown, and where they were when they found out.
Watch the full segment below!
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Amber Riley Responds to Lea Michele Drama With 'I Don't Give a S---. People Are Out Here Dying'
As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Lea Michele is under fire by various people who have worked with her on stage and screen over the years. The late... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Updates that Nick Cordero Has Started Stem Cell Treatment
Amanda Kloots reached out on Instagram yesterday asking for help regarding the health of her husband, Nick Cordero.... (read more)
Model Plastic Martyr Speaks Out About Transphobic Comments From Lea Michele
Model Plastic Martyr, who is transgender, says Glee star Lea Michele made transphobic comments toward her at the 2010 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, acco... (read more)
VIDEO: Billy Porter Releases A Powerful Message to America
Broadway and television star, Billy Porter, took to social media tonight to deliver a lengthy and impassioned address to America amidst the widespread... (read more)
Diane Paulus Responds to Griffin Matthews
Tony-winning director Diane Paulus has released a statement regarding the creative process behind the musical, Witness Uganda.... (read more)
NAACP Encourages Moment of Silence Today to Honor George Floyd
NAACP is asking that everyone joins in for a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds today, June 4, at 3:45pm.... (read more)
As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Lea Michele is under fire by various people who have worked with her on stage and screen over the years. The late... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Updates that Nick Cordero Has Started Stem Cell Treatment
Amanda Kloots reached out on Instagram yesterday asking for help regarding the health of her husband, Nick Cordero.... (read more)
Model Plastic Martyr Speaks Out About Transphobic Comments From Lea Michele
Model Plastic Martyr, who is transgender, says Glee star Lea Michele made transphobic comments toward her at the 2010 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, acco... (read more)
VIDEO: Billy Porter Releases A Powerful Message to America
Broadway and television star, Billy Porter, took to social media tonight to deliver a lengthy and impassioned address to America amidst the widespread... (read more)
Diane Paulus Responds to Griffin Matthews
Tony-winning director Diane Paulus has released a statement regarding the creative process behind the musical, Witness Uganda.... (read more)
NAACP Encourages Moment of Silence Today to Honor George Floyd
NAACP is asking that everyone joins in for a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds today, June 4, at 3:45pm.... (read more)