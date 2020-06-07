VIDEO: Bernadette Peters, Andre De Shields, and More Talk Broadway Shutdown, the Ghost Light, and How They're Coping on CBS Sunday Morning

Despite theatres being shut down due to the health crisis, Broadway stars are finding new ways to bring performances to audiences online.

CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Mo Rocca chatted with "Hadestown" star André De Shields, multiple Tony-winner Bernadette Peters, Broadway producer Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and Seth Rudetsky & James Wesley, the couple behind the "Stars In the House" web series, about how theater artists are coping with the shutdown by turning to a whole new stage.

The stars also talked about the historic symbolism of the "ghost light" as well as their thoughts on the shutdown, and where they were when they found out.

Watch the full segment below!

