Wake Up With BWW 6/5: Stream CORIOLANUS Starring Tom Hiddleston, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

You are now able to stream the Donmar Warehouse's production of Coriolanus, starring Tom Hiddleston, thanks to National Theatre Live! View the stream below!

Billy Porter is the latest voice to rise up with an important message for America. Porter took to social media to deliver a lengthy and impassioned address to the country amidst the widespread protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd. Watch the full video below.

Scroll down to read more about these and other top stories!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Amber Riley Responds to Lea Michele Drama With 'I Don't Give a S---. People Are Out Here Dying'

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Lea Michele is under fire by various people who have worked with her on stage and screen over the years. The latest person to comment is Amber Riley, who starred alongside Michele on Glee for multiple years.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Donmar Warehouse's CORIOLANUS, Starring Tom Hiddleston- Watch Today!

Beginning today, the National Theatre is streaming the Donmar Warehouse's production of Coriolanus, starring Tom Hiddleston!. (more...)

3) THE MADNESS OF GEORGE III Will Be Streamed As Part Of National Theatre At Home

Alan Bennett's epic multi award winning drama The Madness of George III, will be streamed on 11 June via the National Theatre's YouTube channel as part of National Theatre at Home.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Kate Baldwin

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Thomas Adès's The Exterminating Angel, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- The Theatre Cafe hosts The Interval Act: West End dance workshop with Jon Reynolds. Learn more here!

- Today at 4pm, tune in to our Weekend Warmup with Marie's Crisis! To join in the fun, click here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: BWW Exclusive: Chesney Snow Speaks Up About Racism- 'Be Radical'

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, our team is committed to to being a substantial part of a collective industry-wide effort to help address racism and white supremacy in the theatre in as many ways as possible; including a number of specific steps of action that we are already at work to implement. If you are a Black artist or an artist of color and would like to share your stories, your work, and your experiences, or to recommend someone else that we should get in touch with for one of our initiatives, please feel free to email us at contact@broadwayworld.com.

Read a piece from writer and performer Chesney Snow (In Transit), who is currently in Minneapolis. Read the full piece here.

What we're watching: Black Broadway Performers Express Themselves in New Music Video 'Dream Like New York'

Black Broadway performers have unveiled their artistry in a new music video, Dream Like New York.

The short video, set to Tyrone Wells' "Dream Like New York," features some of NYC's iconic landmarks with choreography and performances by Broadway dancers including, Justin S. Bryant (Hamilton), Karissa Harris (Dreamgirls), Olivier Medus (Metropolitan Opera's Porgy & Bess), Diana Vaden (Tootsie) and Ricardo Zayas (Head Over Heels, Hamilton).

Social Butterfly: Billy Porter Releases A Powerful Message to America

Broadway and television star, Billy Porter, took to social media tonight to deliver a lengthy and impassioned address to America amidst the widespread protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

CW: Language, use of a racial slur.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles