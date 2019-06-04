Wake Up With BWW 6/4: HADESTOWN Cast Recording News, City Center Season, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Hadestown has announced that its cast album will roll out in a series of drops, each themed to a character in the show. The first 13 tracks will be released this Friday, June 7.

City Center has announced its upcoming season! The shows include Thoroughly Modern Millie, Evita, Mack & Mabel, and more!

Alice Ripley will take on the role of Norma Desmond in a production of Sunset Boulevard at North Shore Music Theatre! Ripley has previously played Betty Schaefer in the original Broadway cast of this show.

Read more about these and other stories below! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) HADESTOWN Cast Album to Roll Out in Character-Themed Drops

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestown will have a unique and unconventional release schedule.. (more...)

2) Breaking: Ashley Park-Led THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, EVITA, MACK & MABEL & More Set for NY City Center's 2019-20 Season

New York City Center today announced programming for the 2019 - 2020 season, which will include Mack and Mabel (Feb 19-23), Kurt Weill's Love Life (March 18-22) directed by Victoria Clark, and a 'new version' of Thoroughly Modern Millie (May 6-10), featuring edits by the playwright Lauren Yee and led by 2018 Tony nominee Ashley Park.. (more...)

3) Alice Ripley To Lead SUNSET BOULEVARD At North Shore Music Theatre

Alice Ripley will star as Norma Desmond in North Shore Music Theatre's upcoming production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Masterwork, SUNSET BOULEVARD, playing for two-weeks only from Tuesday, September 24 thru Sunday, October 6, 2019. Casting is ongoing and a full cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Michael Ball and Susan Boyle Perform 'A Million Dreams' on BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT

by Stage Tube

Susan Boyle and Michael Ball took the stage at Britain's Got Talent last night, June 2, to perform 'A Million Dreams' from The Greatest Showman. The track was recorded for Boyle's album, TEN.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Sierra Boggess

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

30 Days of Tony: Day 7- Kelli O'Hara Dances Away With Her First Tony For THE KING & I

In 2015, Broadway favorite and six-time nominee Kelli O'Hara, nominated again this year for her performance in the revival of Kiss Me, Kate, took home her first win for her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in The King & I!

See her acceptance speech and joyous victory dance!

BWW Exclusive: Tonys Talk: Mary Testa & Daniel Fish Have Got a Beautiful Feelin' About the Tony Awards!

Oh, what a beautiful day June 9th will be for Broadway. Will everything be going Mary Testa and Daniel Fish's way? The duo represents two of eight Tony nominations that went to the much talked-about, reimagined version of the musical theatre classic, Oklahoma!

Set Your DVR...

Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear on The Ellen Degeneres Show today!

What we're watching: Highlights From BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At Paper Mill Playhouse

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Paper Mill Playhouse's Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Disney's Beauty and the Beast with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book by Linda Woolverton.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Mary Testa, who turns 64 today!

Mary Testa is currently playing Aunt Eller in the Broadway revival of Oklahoma! She is nominated for a Tony for this role. In addition to her three total Tony nominations, she also has two Obies, and a Drama Desk Award celebrating Queen of the Mist, and Three Decades of Outstanding Work. Other nominations: Lucille Lortel, four Drama Desk, two Drama League. She has appeared on ten original cast albums.

Broadway credits include Guys & Dolls, Xanadu, Chicago, 42nd St. Marie Christine, On the Town, Forum, Rink, Marilyn, Barnum. Opera: Anna Nicole/BAM. Off-Broadway includes Disaster! the Musical, Caucasian Chalk Circle, Love Loss, Regrets Only, See What I Wanna See, First Lady Suite, String of Pearls, A New Brain, Tartuffe, On the Town, In Trousers.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles