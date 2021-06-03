Wake Up With BWW 6/3: Barbra Streisand Announces New Album, RATATOUILLE TikTok Musical Eligible For Emmy, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

1) Barbra Streisand Announces 'Release Me 2' Album of Previously Unreleased Tracks

Barbra Streisand has announced that she will release 'Release Me 2', an upcoming collection that will feature previously unreleased tracks from her vault. Streisand's first Release Me album was released in September 2012, and contained tracks recorded between her 1967 Simply Streisand and 2011 What Matters Most albums.. (more...)

2) BWW Interview: How Tuacahn's Safety Plan Led To An Equity Approved Full Summer Season

Tuacahn began their equity-approved summer season last month. Find out how their safety plan, early vaccinations and testing made it possible.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Victoria Clark Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Tune in on Tuesday, June 2 (2:15pm ET) as Richard Ridge chats with Tony winner Victoria Clark, who will soon appear in Broadway Stories & Songs with Ted Sperling on June 4 (8pm).. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 2pm, his special guest is Alfred Molina!

- The Met's nightly opera streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment Starring Pretty Yende, Stephanie Blythe, Kathleen Turner, Javier Camarena, and Maurizio Muraro, conducted by Enrique Mazzola. Production by Laurent Pelly. From March 2, 2019.

- Season 3 of Broadway's Next On Stage continues tonight at 8pm. This week, find out which high school students made the cut for the Top 3!

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm with Youth Pride Choir Celebration!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're geeking out over: RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL Will Be Eligible for Music Supervision Emmy Nomination

For the first time ever, a TikTok sensation will be eligible for nomination at the 2021 Emmy Awards - "Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical" has been granted eligibility in the music supervision category, alongside music from "RuPaul's Drag Race."

What we're watching: Watch the Trailer for Cuban RENT Documentary REVOLUTION RENT!

HBO's REVOLUTION RENT, directed by Andy Señor Jr. and Victor Patrick Alvarez, follows Señor Jr. to Cuba, where he is tasked with directing a stage production of the Tony® and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, "Rent," the country's first Broadway musical produced by an American company in more than 50 years. Returning to his exiled parents' homeland, Señor Jr. embarks on a personal journey, exploring his Cuban heritage and his family's complex relationship to the country they love. REVOLUTION RENT debuts TUESDAY, JUNE 15 (9:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT) in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the iconic musical's Broadway premiere.

