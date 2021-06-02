RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL Will Be Eligible for Music Supervision Emmy Nomination

For the first time ever, a TikTok sensation will be eligible for nomination at the 2021 Emmy Awards - "Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical" has been granted eligibility in the music supervision category, alongside music from "RuPaul's Drag Race."

"'Remember My Name' was written in reverse order of how an 'I want' song should ever be written. We knew we had to arrive at 'Remy the Ratatouille,' the song that started the Ratatouille musical movement, but we had to justify the melody and lyrics from the very beginning, so once we arrived there it felt worthwhile and magical. We drew from the classic Howard Ashman and Alan Menken Disney songs, and wrote Remy's want: that 'the world will remember my name,'" Composer Daniel Mertzlufft told Variety.

Alongside TikTok creator Emily Jacobsen, Mertzlufft spearheaded the viral sensation that was later officially performed by the likes of Tituss Burgess, Wayne Brady, Adam Lambert, and more.

Presented by the Tony Award-winning theatrical company Seaview, in association with TikTok and TodayTix Presents, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical premiered on Friday, January 1, 2021 on TodayTix with over 200,000 tickets sold, in addition to an encore performance on Sunday, January 10 on TikTok, with 150,000 viewers tuning in. Between the two viewing platforms, more than 350,000 people viewed Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical.

This one-of-a-kind benefit starred Wayne Brady (Django), Tituss Burgess (Remy), Kevin Chamberlin (Gusteau), Tony Award winner André De Shields (Ego), Andrew Barth Feldman (Linguini), Grammy Award nominee Adam Lambert (Emile), Tony winner Priscilla Lopez (Mabel), Tony nominee Ashley Park (Colette), Owen Tabaka (Young Ego), and three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa (Skinner), with Cori Jaskier, Talia Suskauer, Nikisha Williams, JJ Niemann, John Michael Lyles, Raymond J. Lee, and Joy Woods as the ensemble.