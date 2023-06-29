Wake Up With BWW 6/29: CAMELOT Closing, RENT at Kennedy Center Cast, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Lincoln Center Theater's acclaimed new version of Lerner & Loewe’s CAMELOT will end its run at the Vivian Beaumont Theater next month. The musical will play its final performance on Sunday, July 23, at which point it will have played a total of 153 performances.

Initial casting has been revealed for the symphonic world premiere of RENT in Concert at the Kennedy Center, taking place next month. The cast will be led by Ali Stroker as Maureen, Myles Frost as Benny, Jimmie Herrod as Angel, Andrew Barth Feldman as Mark, and Alex Boniello as Roger. The National Symphony Orchestra will present the symphonic world premiere of RENT in Concert, directed by Sammi Cannold, July 26-28, 2023.

Plus, the full cast has been revealed joining Norm Lewis and Celinde Schoenmaker in Love Never Dies in concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London.

Broadway Birthdays

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Brian d'Arcy James, who turns 55 today!

Brian d'Arcy James received a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical in 2002 for his portrayal of Sidney Falco in Sweet Smell of Success, co-starring John Lithgow. He received an Obie Award for his performance in the one-man play The Good Thief by Conor McPherson.

Additional Broadway credits include playing Frederick Barrett in Titanic, Lincoln Center's Carousel, and Blood Brothers. Off-Broadway credits include Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party in 2000 opposite Julia Murney and Idina Menzel for which he received a Drama Desk Award nomination, as well as Adam Guettel's Floyd Collins and the Gershwins' Pardon My English. He appeared in Martin McDonagh's The Lieutenant of Inishmore on Broadway, replaced Norbert Leo Butz in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and starred in The Apple Tree opposite Kristin Chenoweth.

He played the role of Dan Goodman in the new musical Next to Normal Off-Broadway at Second Stage Theatre in 2008. He then starred opposite Daniel Breaker, Sutton Foster and Christopher Sieber as the titular character in Shrek the Musical. For this role he won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical. He was also nominated for the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his portrayal.

James starred in the Broadway play Time Stands Still, and then reprised the role of Dan Goodman in the Broadway company of Next to Normal at the Booth Theatre. He returned to Time Stands Still when the show returned to Broadway. James was part of the cast of the NBC musical series Smash, playing Frank, who was the husband of Debra Messing's character.

James starred as Bick in the new musical, Giant, which ran at the Public Theater from October 26 - December 16, 2012. For this role James received a nomination for Best Actor in a Musical at the Drama Desk Awards and Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance.

He played Banquo in the Lincoln Center Theater production of Macbeth, which began previews in October 2013 and officially opened at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre in November 2013. He starred as the original King George III in the off-Broadway production of the acclaimed musical Hamilton.

He starred in the Broadway musical Something Rotten!, for which he received his third Tony nomination. James played Matt Carroll in the 2015 film Spotlight. In March 2016, James was cast in the CBS pilot, Superior Donuts, but his role was recast after the show went through some retooling. He reprised his role as King George III in the Broadway production of Hamilton for a limited engagement that began on April 13, 2017 and continued through July 16, 2017. He also recently appeared in the Broadway revival of Into The Woods.

