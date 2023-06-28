Photos: The Stars Arrive at Opening Night of Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US

The show will play a limited engagement through Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Hudson Theatre.
Obie Award-winning writer & performer Alex Edelman is making his Broadway debut with his award-winning solo show JUST FOR US. Directed by Adam Brace, the show will play a limited engagement through Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Hudson Theatre.
Below, check out photos of the stars arriving at opening night!
Expertly crafted by one of comedy's most distinctive voices, this singular theatrical experience is an exploration of identity and our collective capacity for empathy. In the wake of a string of anti-Semitic rhetoric pointed in his direction online, standup comic Edelman decides to go straight to the source; specifically, Queens, where he covertly attends a meeting of White Nationalists and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. What happens next forms the backbone of the shockingly relevant, utterly hilarious, and only moderately perspirant stories that comprise JUST FOR US.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Rachel Sussman and Alex Edelman
Greg Nobile, Alex Edelman and Emily Berquist
Jenny Gersten and David Korins
Danny Jolles
Emily Berquist and Greg Nobile
Producers Emily Berquist, Jenny Gersten, Rachel Sussman and Greg Nobile
Dennis Leary
Jen Tullock
Jonathan Tisch and Lizzie Tisch
James Gallagher and Kathryn Gallagher
Rita Pietropinto Kitt and Tom Kitt
Tom Kitt and Kathryn Gallagher
Mike Birbiglia and Alex Edelman
J. Hope Stein and Mike Birbiglia
Atsuko Okatuska
Alex Edelman, Rebecca Fuller and The Family of Director Adam Brace
Marchant Davis
Marchant Davis
Kelly Divine and Alex Timbers
Rebecca Henderson and Leslye Hyland
Kayvon Firouzi, Benj Pasek and Alok Vaid-Menon
Krissy Shields and Arian Moayed
Helene Yorke and Laura Benanti
Patrick Brown and Laura Benanti
Michael Solomonov
Cyd Cahill and Leigh Silverman
Jeremy O. Harris, Miriam Silverman, Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph
Mo Mullen and Jenn Colella
Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan
Helene Yorke, Rachel Brosnahan and Jeremy O. Harris
Alex Edelman and Creative Consultant Alex Timbers
Miriam Silverman and Rachel Brosnahan
Sean Walsh, Henry Tisch, Lizzie Tisch and Jonathan Tisch
Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt
Sammi Cannold and Safi Rauf
Shoshana Bean and Michelle Kittrell
John Johnson and Jeremy O. Harris
Rebecca Salzhauer and Grandmother Daryl Roth
Jeff Zucker and Kate Bolduan
Nathan Lane and Mike Birbiglia
Alfred Uhry and Micaela Diamond
