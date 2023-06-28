Photos: The Stars Arrive at Opening Night of Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US

The show will play a limited engagement through Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Hudson Theatre. 

By: Jun. 28, 2023

Obie Award-winning writer & performer Alex Edelman is making his Broadway debut with his award-winning solo show JUST FOR US. Directed by Adam Brace, the show will play a limited engagement through Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Hudson Theatre. 

Below, check out photos of the stars arriving at opening night!

Expertly crafted by one of comedy's most distinctive voices, this singular theatrical experience is an exploration of identity and our collective capacity for empathy. In the wake of a string of anti-Semitic rhetoric pointed in his direction online, standup comic Edelman decides to go straight to the source; specifically, Queens, where he covertly attends a meeting of White Nationalists and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. What happens next forms the backbone of the shockingly relevant, utterly hilarious, and only moderately perspirant stories that comprise JUST FOR US.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
David Korins and Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Rachel Sussman and Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman and Mike Lavoie

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Greg Nobile and Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Greg Nobile, Alex Edelman and Emily Berquist

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
David Korins

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Jenny Gersten and David Korins

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Danny Jolles

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Rachel Sussman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Rachel Sussman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Emily Berquist and Greg Nobile

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Jenny Gersten

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Jenny Gersten

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Palmer Hefferan

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Palmer Hefferan

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Sarah Cooper

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Sarah Cooper

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Producers Emily Berquist, Jenny Gersten, Rachel Sussman and Greg Nobile

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Dennis Leary

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Busy Philipps

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Busy Philipps

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Jen Tullock

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Jonathan Tisch and Lizzie Tisch

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Kevin Cahoon

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Kevin Cahoon

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Kathryn Gallagher

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Kathryn Gallagher

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
James Gallagher and Kathryn Gallagher

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Rita Pietropinto Kitt and Tom Kitt

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Tom Kitt and Kathryn Gallagher

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Mike Birbiglia and Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Mike Birbiglia and Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Mike Birbiglia and Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Mike Birbiglia and Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
J. Hope Stein and Mike Birbiglia

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Atsuko Okatuska

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman, Rebecca Fuller and The Family of Director Adam Brace

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Marchant Davis

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Marchant Davis

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Jose Llana

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Louisa Jacobson

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Louisa Jacobson

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Ryan J. Haddad

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Regina Spektor

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Regina Spektor

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Krysta Rodriguez

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Krysta Rodriguez

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Micaela Diamond

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Micaela Diamond

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Kelly Divine and Alex Timbers

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Kelly Divine and Alex Timbers

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Gus Birney

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Gus Birney

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Rebecca Henderson and Leslye Hyland

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Rebecca Henderson and Leslye Hyland

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Kayvon Firouzi, Benj Pasek and Alok Vaid-Menon

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Kayvon Firouzi, Benj Pasek and Alok Vaid-Menon

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Laura Benanti

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alysia Reiner

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alysia Reiner

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Krissy Shields and Arian Moayed

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Helene Yorke and Laura Benanti

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Helene Yorke and Laura Benanti

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Patrick Brown and Laura Benanti

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Patrick Brown and Laura Benanti

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Laura Benanti

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Laura Benanti

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Helene Yorke

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Helene Yorke

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Michael Solomonov

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Cyd Cahill and Leigh Silverman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Jeremy O. Harris, Miriam Silverman, Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Rachel Brosnahan

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Rachel Brosnahan

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Jason Ralph

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Jason Ralph

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Miriam Silverman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Miriam Silverman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Mo Mullen and Jenn Colella

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Mo Mullen and Jenn Colella

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Laura Brown

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Laura Brown

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Billy Eichner

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Billy Eichner

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Jeremy O. Harris

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Jeremy O. Harris

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Michael Urie

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Michael Urie

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Helene Yorke, Rachel Brosnahan and Jeremy O. Harris

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman and Creative Consultant Alex Timbers

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Michael Urie and Ryan Spahn

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Miriam Silverman and Rachel Brosnahan

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Sean Walsh, Henry Tisch, Lizzie Tisch and Jonathan Tisch

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Sammi Cannold and Safi Rauf

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Shoshana Bean and Michelle Kittrell

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Oscar Isaac

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
John Johnson and Jeremy O. Harris

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Tim Kodres and Hal Goldberg

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Will Frears and David Korins

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Rebecca Salzhauer and Grandmother Daryl Roth

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Jeff Zucker

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Jeff Zucker and Kate Bolduan

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Nathan Lane and Mike Birbiglia

Alex Edelman: Just For Us

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Lewis Black

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Cora Cahan and Lewis Black

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Bartlett Sher

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Jenny Gersten, Cora Cahan

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alfred Uhry and Micaela Diamond

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Oscar Isaac and Arian Moayed



