Full Cast Revealed Joining Norm Lewis in LOVE NEVER DIES in Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Performances are set for 21 and 22 August 2023.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

The full cast has been revealed joining Norm Lewis and Celinde Schoenmaker in Love Never Dies in concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

According to WhatsOnStage, the cast inludes Matthew Seadon-Young as Raoul with Courtney Stapleton as Meg and Sally Dexter as Madame Giry. The cast will also include Nic Greenshields as Squelch, Charles Brunton as Gangle, Lucie-Mae Sumner as Fleck, with the ensemble made up of Chloe CampbellAlex ChristianCourtney GeorgeAoife KennyAlex Pinder and Emily Ann Potter.

Read the original story on WhatsOnStage.

Broadway legend Norm Lewis (Les Misérables 25th Anniversary Concert, Jesus Christ Superstar)stars as The Phantom after a hugely successful run as the first African-American Phantom in the Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera. Celinde Schoenmaker (Guys & Dolls,Rocketman) stars alongside him as Christine, following her appearance in London’s West End for the 30th anniversary of The Phantom of the Opera. Shaun Kerrison (My Fair Lady, A Christmas Carol) directs. Further casting and creatives to be announced.

Love Never Dies In Concert is accompanied by the 27-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra (LMTO), and will run at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 21st (7.30pm) and 22nd August (2.30pm).

This concert comes as The Phantom of the Opera in London’s West End continues to break records at the box office, 36 years after opening at the recently-renamed His Majesty’s Theatre on Haymarket. 




