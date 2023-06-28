Stage and Screen Actor Julian Sands Confirmed Dead at 65 Following Disappearance

He was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance for his role in A Celebration of Harold Pinter in 2011.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 3 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee Win Top Prizes At The 2023 Jimmy Awards! Photo 4 Winners Announced For the 2023 Jimmy Awards!

Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries
Stage and Screen Actor Julian Sands Confirmed Dead at 65 Following Disappearance

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that the death of stage and screen actor Julian Sands has been confirmed.

Deadline has reported that human remains found by hikers earlier this week have been confirmed to be a match to Sands. He had been missing since mid-January of this year. According to a statement, his cause of death has yet to be confirmed. Sands was 65 years old.

Read the original story on Deadline.

Julian Sands is best known for his breakout role as George Emerson in A Room with a View (1985). Other notable films he has appeared in include The Killing Fields (1984), Warlock (1989), Arachnophobia (1990), Naked Lunch (1991), Boxing Helena (1993), Leaving Las Vegas (1995), The Medallion (2003), Ocean's Thirteen (2007), and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011).

On television, he portrayed Vladimir Bierko in 24 (2006), Jor-El in Smallville (2009–2010), and voiced Valmont in Jackie Chan Adventures (2000–2002).

Sands' early stage work includes performances in productions of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and "The Seagull." He made his Broadway debut in 1984 in the play "Preludes," which was followed by a role in the 1985 production of "Breaking the Code." Sands also appeared in the 1995 Broadway revival of "The Tempest," playing the role of Ferdinand.

In addition, Sands appeared onstage in August 2011 at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in A Celebration of Harold Pinter, directed by John Malkovich at the Pleasance Courtyard. The play transferred to the Irish Repertory Theatre, in New York. He was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance for this role.

Sands also played Erik, aka the Phantom in the 1998 horror-film version of The Phantom of the Opera. 

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



RELATED STORIES

1
Matthew Serino, Founder of Serino Coyne, Passes Away Photo
Matthew Serino, Founder of Serino Coyne, Passes Away

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Matthew Serino, founder of Broadway advertising and marketing agency Serino Coyne, passed away last week. 

2
Broadway and Television Actor John Deyle Passes Away at 68 Photo
Broadway and Television Actor John Deyle Passes Away at 68

Broadway and television actor John Deyle has passed away from esophageal cancer at the age of 68. 

3
Tony Winning Lyricist and Songwriter Sheldon Harnick Dies at Age 99 Photo
Tony Winning Lyricist and Songwriter Sheldon Harnick Dies at Age 99

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Sheldon Harnick, lyricist known for Fiddler on the Roof, Fiorello!, She Loves Me, and many more, has died at age 99.

4
Stage and Screen Actor and Director Paxton Whitehead Dies at 85 Photo
Stage and Screen Actor and Director Paxton Whitehead Dies at 85

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor and director Paxton Whitehead has died at age 85.

More Hot Stories For You

Ali Stroker, Myles Frost, and Jimmie Herrod Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy CenterAli Stroker, Myles Frost, and Jimmie Herrod Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Center
Video: Tovah Feldshuh, Bruce Sussman and Alfred Uhry Take Part in 'Broadway Responds to Antisemitism' PanelVideo: Tovah Feldshuh, Bruce Sussman and Alfred Uhry Take Part in 'Broadway Responds to Antisemitism' Panel
Photos: Santino Fontana, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More in NINE: IN CONCERTPhotos: Santino Fontana, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More in NINE: IN CONCERT
Full Cast Revealed Joining Norm Lewis in LOVE NEVER DIES in Concert at Theatre Royal Drury LaneFull Cast Revealed Joining Norm Lewis in LOVE NEVER DIES in Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion Video
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You