Photos: First Look at Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland & More in Tuacahn Production

Josh Strickland, who originated the role of Tarzan on Broadway, is reprising his role at Tuacahn! Based on the popular Disney animated story and Edgar Rice Burrough's Tarzan of the Apes, the production comes to life with music and lyrics by Phil Collins and book by David Henry Hwang.

Based on the popular Disney animated story and Edgar Rice Burrough's Tarzan of the Apes, the production comes to life with music and lyrics by Phil Collins and book by David Henry Hwang. The heart-pumping music, and heart-warming story still bring a wide range of emotions to Strickland when he considers the journey he has taken with Tarzan.



It was nearly 17 years ago that Strickland took on his first Broadway role and brought the mysterious, sweet, engaging man-ape to life on stage. Since then, Strickland has delved even deeper into the role during the German production of Tarzan. In between, he's spent a lot of time at Tuacahn as well, tackling well known roles like Prince Eric in Disney's The Little Mermaid, standby of the title role in The Count of Monte Cristo and most recently, starring as the White Knight in Frank Wildhorn's newly imagined Wonderland as well as taking over for David Archuleta during the latter part of the last season's, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Tarzan will run May 20th through October 21, 2023.