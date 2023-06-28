Photos: First Look at Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland & More in Tuacahn Production

Tuacahn Artistic Director Scott Anderson directs the show. Tarzan will run through October 21, 2023.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

Josh Strickland, who originated the role of Tarzan on Broadway, is reprising his role at Tuacahn!  Based on the popular Disney animated story and Edgar Rice Burrough's Tarzan of the Apes, the production comes to life with music and lyrics by Phil Collins and book by David Henry Hwang

Get a first look at photos below!

Based on the popular Disney animated story and Edgar Rice Burrough's Tarzan of the Apes, the production comes to life with music and lyrics by Phil Collins and book by David Henry Hwang. The heart-pumping music, and heart-warming story still bring a wide range of emotions to Strickland when he considers the journey he has taken with Tarzan.

It was nearly 17 years ago that Strickland took on his first Broadway role and brought the mysterious, sweet, engaging man-ape to life on stage. Since then, Strickland has delved even deeper into the role during the German production of Tarzan. In between, he's spent a lot of time at Tuacahn as well, tackling well known roles like Prince Eric in Disney's The Little Mermaid, standby of the title role in The Count of Monte Cristo and most recently, starring as the White Knight in Frank Wildhorn's newly imagined Wonderland as well as taking over for David Archuleta during the latter part of the last season's, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Tarzan will run May 20th through October 21, 2023.

Photo Credit: Leavitt Wells 

Photos: First Look at Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland & More in Tuacahn Production
Ashley Moniz, Josh Strickland

Photos: First Look at Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland & More in Tuacahn Production
Ashley Moniz, Josh Strickland

Photos: First Look at Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland & More in Tuacahn Production
Rendell DeBose, Greyson Nielson

Photos: First Look at Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland & More in Tuacahn Production
Beatrix Melo, James Channing

Photos: First Look at Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland & More in Tuacahn Production
The cast of Tarzan

Photos: First Look at Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland & More in Tuacahn Production
The cast of Tarzan

Photos: First Look at Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland & More in Tuacahn Production
Ashley Moniz, Sean Thompson

Photos: First Look at Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland & More in Tuacahn Production
Stephen Diaz, Josh Strickland




