Wake Up With BWW 6/22: HAMILTON Trailer Drops, and More!
The official trailer has dropped for the upcoming Hamilton film, coming to Disney+ on July 3!
Ansel Elgort has posted a statement denying the sexual assault allegations made against him, from a girl named Gabby whom he claims he had a consensual relationship with.
Read more about these and other top stories below.
1) Ansel Elgort Denies Sexual Assault Allegations
2) VIDEO: 333 CATS Cast Members From The Original Cast and Around the World Dance in Honor of Dame Gillian Lynne
by Stage Tube
Members of Cats casts around the world have created 'Cats in Quarantine', a tribute to Dame Gillian Lynne. 333 cast members dance to Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic music, whilst in isolation.. (more...)
3) Walt Disney World Reveals List of Attractions, Entertainment, and Shops That Will Be Available Upon Reopening
Walt Disney World has announced what attractions, entertainment, and shopping experiences will be available when the theme parks begin to reopen.. (more...)
Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:
- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!
- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's La Traviata, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!
- Jessie Mueller's concert for the Seth Concert Series re-broadcasts today at 3pm!
Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.
What we're geeking out over: Watch the Official Trailer For HAMILTON on Disney+
The official trailer has dropped for the upcoming Hamilton film, coming to Disney+ on July 3! The show was filmed live on stage with the original cast at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in 2016.
Social Butterfly: Betty Buckley Calls on Andrew Lloyd Webber to Take Legal Action Against the Trump Campaign For Using 'Memory' From CATS at Rallies
Betty Buckley is calling on Andrew Lloyd Webber to send a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign, as the song 'Memory' from Cats continues to be played at his rallies.
Trump has been using the song at his rallies since 2017. The first time this occurred, BroadwayWorld reported that Buckley, who performed the song, called on Webber to put a stop to it.
You should do the same @OfficialALW! Seriously!! #Dotherighthing https://t.co/VhZCoCenJz- Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) June 21, 2020
