Wake Up With BWW 6/15: Reimagined CATS Revival, Daniel Yearwood Joins SWEENEY TODD, and More!

A ballroom reimagining of Cats will premiere off-Broadway at the Perelman Performing Arts Center this season. Learn more about the revival below!

Earl Carpenter, Bradley Jaden, and more have joined the cast of the Italy premiere of The Phantom of the Opera. Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera will open for the first time in Italy at Teatro Stabile del Friuli Venezia Giulia in Trieste on 4th July 2023.

Plus, Daniel Yearwood will be taking over the role of Anthony in Sweeney Todd on Broadway on June 21st. As previously announced, Jordan Fisher will soon depart the production.

Ballroom Reimagining of CATS and More Set For Perelman Performing Arts Center Inaugural Season

by Stephi Wild

Mike Bloomberg, Chair of the Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) board of directors, joined Executive Director Khady Kamara and Artistic Director Bill Rauch to announce the span of inaugural programs at the new performing arts center at the World Trade Center site in Lower Manhattan.. (more...)

Lea Salonga, Alex Newell, Joaquina Kalukango & More Join WILD ABOUT YOU World Premiere Recording

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The world premiere recording of WILD ABOUT YOU (formerly WITH(OUT) HER) will feature an all-star cast of Tony, Grammy and Emmy-winning artists. See who is featured, and learn when the recording will be released!. (more...)

Daniel Yearwood to Succeed Jordan Fisher as 'Anthony' in SWEENEY TODD

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Daniel Yearwood will be taking over the role of Anthony in Sweeney Todd on Broadway on June 21st. Learn how to purchase tickets to Sweeney Todd!. (more...)

Video: See Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland & More in Tuacahn Production

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at Josh Strickland and more in Tarzan at Tuacahn Center for the Arts!. (more...)

Christian Borle, Kerry Butler, Norm Lewis, Phillipa Soo & More to Join The Broadway Cruise 2nd Sailing

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Join your favorite stars of the theatre and creative luminaries for an unforgettable vacation where tropical weather and calm seas await with the 2nd annual sailing of The Broadway Cruise.. (more...)

Review Roundup: WAITRESS, THE MUSICAL - LIVE ON BROADWAY! Premieres at Tribeca Film Festival

by Review Roundups

On Monday night, Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway! made history as the very first film to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival while also being broadcast in Times Square. The first reviews for the new live capture of the hit musical have been released. Read them now!. (more...)

Earl Carpenter, Bradley Jaden and More Join THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Italy

by Stephi Wild

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera will open for the first time in Italy at Teatro Stabile del Friuli Venezia Giulia in Trieste on 4th July 2023. Additional casting has now been announced, including Earl Carpenter as Monsieur Andre and Bradley Jaden as Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny.. (more...)

Kerry Ellis, Maiya Quansah-Breed and Denise Welch Will Star in DIANA: THE MUSICAL in Concert in December 2023

by Stephi Wild

DIANA: THE MUSICAL is headed to London this year! The concert production is coming to the Eventim Apollo on Monday 4 December. Learn more about who is starring, and how to attend, here!. (more...)

