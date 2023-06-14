Earl Carpenter, Bradley Jaden and More Join THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Italy

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera will open for the first time in Italy at Teatro Stabile del Friuli Venezia Giulia in Trieste on 4th July 2023. The production stars Ramin Karimloo in the title role, with Amelia Milo as Christine Daae.

Additional casting has now been announced, including Earl Carpenter as Monsieur Andre and Bradley Jaden as Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny.

Full Cast Biographies

Ramin Kamirloo as the Phantom

Ramin is currently starring in Funny Girl at the August Wilson Theater on Broadway as Nicky Arnstein. Theatre: King Arthur in Camelot in Concert (London Palladium), Shams in Rumi: The Musical (London Coliseum), Anatoly in Chess in Concert (Umeda Arts Theatre, Osaka & Tokyo International Forum), Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar in Concert (Theatre Orb, Tokyo), Doctor Zhivago in Doctor Zhivago: Concert (London Palladium & Cadogan Hall, London), Che in Evita (Theatre Orb, Tokyo & Vancouver Opera), Anatoly in Chess (in the 2018 Kennedy Center production), Gleb Vaganov in Anastasia (Broadway, NYC), Tom in Murder Ballad (Arts Theatre, London), Archibald Craven in The Secret Garden (Lincoln Centre), White Rabbit Red Rabbit (NYC), Jean Valjean in Les Miserables (Toronto, London & NYC), Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera (London),Phantom in Love Never Dies (London), Prince of Broadway (World Premiere at Theater Orb, Tokyo and Umeda Arts Theatre, Osaka), Chris in Miss Saigon , Enjolras in Les Miserables , Joe Gillis in Sunset Boulevard . Film/TV: Echelon (Sthenic Studios), Bound (Paralysis Productions), Holby City (BBC1), Jesus: His Life (History Channel), Nativity Rocks (Mirrorball Films), Life's Too Short (BBC), Blue Bloods (CBS), The Spa (Tiger Aspect Productions), The Phantom of the Royal Albert Hall: 25th Anniversary, Les Miserables in Concert: 25th Anniversary . Ramin has also performed as part of the Festival of Remembrance for BBC1 for two consecutive years. In addition to his stage credits, Ramin has performed concerts both as a solo artist and with his own band, Ramin Karimloo & The Broadgrass Band. He has released six albums as a solo artist; From Now On & Human Heart with Sony Records and The Road to Find Out: East, The Road to Find Out: South, The Road to Find Out: North and The Road to Find Out: West with Westway Music.

Amelia Milo is Christine Daaé

Amelia is a soprano, actress, songwriter and dancer. She has a versatile voice that fits many genres, from opera to musicals to pop. You have had the honor and privilege of performing alongside many great talents including Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, David Foster and Kristen Chenoweth. In addition, you have taken part in several film soundtracks such as Les Misérables and The Most Beautiful Day. She is a recent graduate with honors from Brown University and the University of Bologna, where she studied Theater Arts and Performance Studies and Italian Language and History. She also studied acting at the British American Drama Academy in Oxford in conjunction with the Yale School of Drama. She has performed in venues such as Carnegie Hall, the Barclays Center, CitiField, FedExForum and opera festivals throughout Italy. Amelia is incredibly passionate about music in all its forms and is currently working on her first pop album as well as writing songs for several emerging artists. She is incredibly excited to make her role debut as Christine Daaé in the magical setting of the Teatro Rossetti of Trieste in Italy.

Bradley Jaden as Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny

Bradley is one of the West End's most successful leading men after appearing as Javert in Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre. Previously, he starred as Thomas Percy in Betrayal: The Musical at the Theater Royal Drury Lane and headlined the Old Friends – A Night with Stephen Sondheim benefit concert (Cameron Mackintosh Productions). Other headline appearances include Royal Philharmonic Orchestra's Best of Broadway Concert at the Royal Albert Hall, Concerto production of Camelot as Sir Lancelot at the London Palladium and The Greatest Show Tunes, a concert series produced by Raymond Gubbay. He also appeared as Enjolras in Les Misérables – The Staged Concert at the Gielgud Theater which was released on DVD in 2020. Bradley also played Javert in the final cast of the original production of Les Misérables at the Queens Theatre. Other credits include: After You as part of the Tonight at the London Coliseum streamed concert series, Fiyero in Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theater and International Tour, Lt. Joseph Cable in South Pacific in Concert at Cadogan Hall, Freddie in My Fair Lady for 60th Anniversary Celebration at St Paul's Church, Ghost the Musical on UK Tour, Shrek The Musical at Theater Royal Drury Lane. Film credits include: Les Misérables – The Staged Concert . Television includes: Eastenders , Emmerdale , Sugar Rush and Britain's Got Talent . Recordings include: After You (Alex Parker & Katie Lam), Peter Pan (George Stiles & Anthony Drewe), Theseus (Vallier Music Studios) and Treason: The Musical (Katy Galloway Productions).

Earl Carpenter as Monsieur André

Earl's stage credits include acting as prime minister in the world premiere of Mandela at the Young Vic; Dubdhara in Schönberg and Boublils' The Pirate Queen at the London Coliseum; the bishop of Digne and Bamatabois in the theater concert Les Misérables 2019 at the Lggieud Theater; Lionel Solomon in The Dreamers ; Maskewand Turnkey in Moonfleet at the Salisbury Playhouse, Father in the award-winning production, Ragtime at the Charing Cross Theatre, London and Morrison in the Singapore Repertory Theater's production of Forbidden City: Portrait of an Empress. Other musical theater work has included Commander Khassoggi in the musical by Queen We Will Rock You at the world premiere of Zorro to play Archibald Craven in the Scottish premiere of The Secret Garden at the original West End productions and tours of Disney's Beauty and the Beast both Beast and Gaston to Bill Kenwright's Robin, Prince of Sherwood and Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Earl is renowned for his work as Inspector Javert in Cameron Mackintosh's productions of Les Misérables and Les Misérables 25th Anniversary Productions (London, Broadway, Toronto, Paris, Singapore, Manila and throughout the UK). He also performed as the Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cameron Mackintosh's original productions of The Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty's and throughout the UK); Ed Parsley in the original cast and Daryl van Horne in The Witches of Eastwick (Drury Lane and Prince of Wales); Joe Gillis in original UK tour launched Bill Kenwrights' Sunset Boulevard and Peron in Evita across Europe and the UK.

He was also the auctioneer in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cameron Mackintosh's Phantom of the Opera 25th Anniversary Concert (Royal Albert Hall) and Cameron Mackintosh's Bishop Les Misérables 25th Anniversary Concert (02 Arena). Earl has just finished a limited run as the Phantom in Cameron Mackintosh's production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera in London's West End. He was named Patron in 2014 and Associate Artist in 2018 for the UK's largest independent production and presentation house, the Mayflower Theatre. Earl is also a visiting professor at Solent University

Ian Mowat as Monsieur Firmin

Theater Credits: Mac in 42nd Street , Lefevre & Monsieur Firmin in The Phantom of the Opera UK, Beadle Bamford in Sweeney Todd , Derek in Victoria Woods Acorn Antiques , Harry the Horse in Guys and Dolls , Claude in The Baker's Wife , Uncle Freddie in Bent , Pirelli in Sweeney Todd ; Madam/Councillor/Old Man in Pacific Overtures ; Ko-Ko in Hot Mikado ; Claude in The Baker's Wife , Best Male Performance Nominee, and The OFFIES ; Ladies at Sea ;Sleeping Beauty ; Harry the Horse in Guys and Dolls ; Mother Superior in Nunsense ; Annas in Jesus Christ Superstar ; Avoid ; Ghost of Christmas Past in A Christmas Carol ; South Pacific ; Ike Skidmore Oklahoma! ; Stewards in Into the Woods ; Frederic in Pirates of Penzance ; Julius in Seesaw ; Hareton in Wuthering Heights ; The Wizard of Oz ; The Recruiting Officer ; Beauty and the Beast ; Killing Rasputin ; Happy in Death of A Salesman; The King and I. Ian regularly plays Dame in pantomime. He is thrilled for his first debut in Italy. Education: Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Anna Corvino is Carlotta Giudicelli

Soprano of international prominence, she gave voice to the main heroines of Italian melodrama including Violetta Valéry in the Verdi Festival at the “G. Verdi” in Busseto directed by H. Brockhaus, she was Mimì at the Teatro Verdi in Salerno conducted by D. Oren, Gilda, Adina, Musetta, Donna Anna, Magda, Papagena, Blumenmädchen at the Teatro Comunale in Bologna, under the guidance of M. Mariotti, R. Abbado, D. Rustioni, Olga Sukarev at the San Carlo in Naples, the Lyric Theater of Cagliari, the Bellini in Catania, the Lyric Theater of Lecce, the Greek Theater of Taormina, the National Theater of Chisinau. In 2010 you participated in a new production of Betulia liberataby WA Mozart in the role of Cabri, conducted by Maestro Riccardo Muti at the Ravenna Festival and Salzburg Festival 2010. Invited to International Festivals, she has given concerts, recitals including "The Muson Festival 2010" in Lagos, Nigeria, at the National Theater of Baghdad on the occasion of the project supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs "Culture, an instrument of Peace" in Japan in collaboration with the Nagoya University of Music and the Arts, interpreting Clorinda in the Combat of Tancredi and Clorinda. He collaborated with conductors of the caliber of Lorin Maazel and the Orchestra of the Petruzzelli Theater of Bari for the concert in honor of the 150th anniversary of the Unification of Italy; Omer Welber and the "Simphonet Raanana Orchestra" of Israel event broadcast on RAISat2000; Matteo Beltrami and the Orchestra of the Pucciniano Festival of Torre del Lago; Giulio Daniele Moles and “la Nuova Scarlatti” of Naples at the RAI Auditorium of Naples; “Festa delle voci nuove”, with the Rai National Symphony Orchestra of Turin, broadcast on RadioRai3; Gala Verdiano at the Teatro Regio in Parma for the "Festival Verdi", under the direction of F. Ciluffo.

Gian Luca Pasolini as Ubaldo Piangi

Gian Luca Pasolini made his debut in 1999 at the Teatro Comunale in Bologna as Count Almaviva in Paisiello's Barber of Seville, but his debuts were in 2006, personally chosen by maestro Zubin Mehta to celebrate his 70th birthday, with Carmina Burana, at the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino and in 2007 as the leading tenor at the Scala in Milan, in a modern opera by Fabio Vacchi "Teneke", directed by Roberto Abbado and directed by Ermanno Olmi to sanction his international career. Among the over 80 roles in the repertoire we mention Mitridate (Mozart-Mitridate re di Ponto), Arturo (Bellini-I Puritani), Percy (Donizetti-Anna Bolena), Riccardo (Verdi-A masked ball), Cavaradossi (Puccini-Tosca) .

He has collaborated with directors and conductors such as Daniele Abbado, Daniel Barenboim, Arnoud Bernard, Semyn Bychkov, Cristina Comencini, Myung Whun Chung, Paul Curran, Richard Jones, Jannis Kokkos, Einuntas Necrosius, Kazushi Ono, Donato Renzetti, Emilio Sagi, Dmitri Tcherniakov, Lothar Zagrosek, Michail Zaniecki, Alberto Zedda and many others.

Among the commercially available recordings "Requiem" by G. Verdi "Anna Bolena" by G. Donizetti, "Ero e Leandro" by G. Bottesini, and "Igrok" (Player) by SI Prokof'ev.

Alice Mistroni is Madame Giry

Alice Mistroni was born in Ferrara. She lives her childhood in Sydney, Australia. She graduated in New York at AMDA American Musical & Dramatic Academy.

In Italy, he starred in the most famous musicals on the Italian and international scene, including Legally Blonde (Brooke), An American In Paris (Milo), Mary Poppins (Mrs Banks), Jersey Boys (Mary Delgado), Shrek (Fiona), Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Marion), Beauty and the Beast (Babette), Lady Oscar , Sugar Some Like It Hot (Susie), Serial Killer Per Lady, Peter Pan (Wendy), Grease (Rizzo). You open the summer theater season of the Rome Opera in 2022 with Mass opera by L. Bernstein in the role of "street singer", directed by Damiano Michieletto. He works with big names in show business such as Christian De Sica, Giampiero Ingrassia, Gianluca Guidi, Paolo Ruffini, Claudio Insegno, Marco Giallini, Francesco Paolantoni, Renato Zero, supporting them in theatre, television and film productions. On television he is the protagonist of various series including Grandi Domani , Suspects , Il Commissario Rex 5 , Cruise Guys , Open Space , Love Snack , in the cinema Arrivederci Amore Ciaoby Michele Soavi, Brain Drain by Paolo Ruffini, protagonist of the short film The Most Beautiful Gift by Max Nardari. She is the singing voice of Barbie in the movie Barbie: The Princess and the Pauper . She is translator and adapter of the Italian libretto of musicals: Mary Poppins, Newsies, Dirty Dancing, An American In Paris, We Will Rock You, Mamma Mia! (Production of Stage Entertainment). Since 2016 she has been the teacher and artistic director of the SDM, the musical school of Milan.

Zoe Nochi as Meg Giry

Zoe Nochi has studied singing, dancing, acting and film dubbing since the age of 4. She perfected her skills at the Laine Theater Arts in Epsom (London) where she won the scholarship in 2017 as 'One most talent'. She has been working professionally in the Musical Theater since 2010 where she made her debut in Alice in Wonderland directed by Christian Ginepro. She later she works in her; Ragtime directed by G.Marras; The Tappers with Choreography and Direction by Gillian Bruce; All together with passion (2011-2013), Rugantino (2021), Mamma Mia! (2021-2023) and Billy Elliot (2023) directed by MRPiparo;Musik Macht Frei with the "violin of the Shoah" (2023). In 2014 he won the revelation award at the Italian Musical Awards at the Manzoni Theater in Milan.

She was the protagonist of the play Bugiardi si nasce by Giorgia Brusco from 2017 to 2018. In 2020 the Film Cruel Peter by Christian Bisceglia and Ascanio Malgarini was released for Rai Cinema, which sees her in the role of Liz Nash. Among the TV series she took part in Petra by Maria Sole Tognazzi alongside Paola Cortellesi for Sky Cinema.

Matt Bond as Buquet/Reyer (first cover Monsieur Firmin and Ubaldo Piangi)

Matt completed his Masters in Musical Theater at the Royal Academy of Music in 2017. Since then he has appeared in several shows including Jekyll & Hyde (English Theater Frankfurt), Disney's Broadway Hits (Royal Albert Hall), Comedy of Errors and Festive Tales (Royal Shakespeare Company), Jerry Springer: The Opera (Hope Mill Theater Manchester) and Making A Murderer: The Musical (Edinburgh Festival) as well as directing 'BU21' and the new theater experiment 'PlayAI' at London's Riverside Studios. He is very happy to be part of the cast of the first Italian production of The Phantom of the Operaand thank his family, friends and agent, Simon, for helping him get here!

Jeremy Rose as Monsieur Lefevre/Don Attilio

Jeremy recently played Sir Alexander Fleming - the discoverer of penicillin - in The Mold That Changed the World which sold out the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022 at the Atlas Theater in Washington , DC and at Pullman Yards in Atlanta, Georgia. His multiple musical theater credits include roles as diverse as English aristocrats ( Me and My Girl and Jeckyll and Hyde ), music hall performers ( Tonight at 8:30 ), New York policemen, and Salvation Army officers ( Guys and Dolls ) and Jewish immigrant tailors ( Rags: The Musical). Jeremy last worked in Italy over 30 years ago when he played Frank'n'Furter in the UK tour production of the Rocky Horror Show in Milan!

About The Phantom of the Opera

Since opening in London in 1986, The Phantom of the Opera has played to over 145 million people in 183 cities in 17 languages and has received over 70 major theatre awards, including seven Tony and four Olivier awards. It is considered one of the most successful musicals of all time and holds the record for the longest running show on Broadway and in 2004 was adapted into a film directed by Joel Schumacher.

With original music by Andrew Lloyd Weber, lyrics by Charles Hart and book and additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe, The Phantom of the Opera is presented by an agreement with the Really Useful Group. The plot, set in the late nineteenth century, is based on the novel of the same name by Gaston Leroux and tells the story of a mysterious masked musical genius, who lives in the labyrinth of tunnels under Palais Garnier, the iconic opera house in Paris, who becomes infatuated with a beautiful soprano, Christine Daaé.