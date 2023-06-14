Christian Borle, Kerry Butler, Norm Lewis, Phillipa Soo & More to Join The Broadway Cruise 2nd Sailing

Join your favorite stars of the theatre and creative luminaries for an unforgettable vacation where tropical weather and calm seas await with the 2nd annual sailing of The Broadway Cruise. The Broadway Cruise will leave from Miami and sail to Key West and Grand Cayman Island, March 13 – March 18, 2024.

Confirmed performers and artists include Tony winner Christian Borle (Some Like It Hot, Peter and the Starcatcher, Something Rotten!), Tony nominee Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Hairspray), Reeve Carney (Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Hadestown), Tony winner Matt Doyle (Spring Awakening, Company), Tony winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie, Frozen), Cheyenne Jackson (All Shook Up, Into the Woods), Tony nominee Norm Lewis (Phantom of the Opera, The Little Mermaid), Tony nominee Eva Noblezada (Miss Saigon, Hadestown), Steven Pasquale (The Bridges of Madison County, “Rescue Me”), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent, Anna in the Tropics), Tony nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Camelot) and more to be announced.

Choreographer Lorin Latarro (Into the Woods, Oliver, Waitress) will discuss the art of dance and lead dance classes. Tony winning scenic designer Scott Pask (Shucked, The Book of Mormon, Some Like It Hot) will discuss his creative process when designing settings for the stage. Newly minted Tony winnerJeanine Tesori (Kimberly Akimbo, Fun Home) will discuss her process for creating some of the most memorable scores for Broadway Musicals. Variety’s long time theatre editor Gordon Cox will moderate panels and conduct interviews. Additional talent will be announced on a continuing basis between now and the sailing.

Get ready for five nights of one of a kind performances and fun from Tony Award Winning performers, as well as intimate and grand scale shows and cabarets from Broadway’s coolest talent. You will gain tips and techniques from some of the best and brightest creative talent working today. You’ll also attend celebrity meet & greets, sing along with fellow fans at Broadway karaoke, and gain insight into the craft of theater with curated interactive panel discussions.

This fully immersive Broadway adventure combines the glitz, glamour, and fanfare of the timeless Broadway tradition. Whether you come with friends or family, you can’t miss this chance to ride the Great White Wave!

Ticketing

In addition to the Standard Package for our guests, there is also the option to choose a Basic Package for a reduced price, though space is extremely limited. The Basic Package will receive all the same amenities as the Standard Package, except for reserved seating in the Stardust Theatre for select headline performances.

ABOUT SIXTHMAN:

Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 300,000 guests on over 150 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians, and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels, Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums, and overall truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman’s domestic homeport of Miami brings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded their festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports. 2022 will bring sailings through the Greek Isles. In addition to festivals at sea, in 2019 Sixthman brought their innovative vacation concept to world-class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and will do the same in Mexico in 2022. In 2020, Sixthman Services was launched to support other event holders with a suite of on-site and virtual event management services and enhanced experiences. 2022 has brought the organization’s first foray into immersive Music Camp experiences in partnership with Rock-n-Roll Fantasy Camp. LIVE LOUD with us at www.sixthman.net.

ABOUT NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE GEM INFO:

A destination of her own, Norwegian Gem offers guests Norwegian Cruise Line’s signature freedom and flexibility to enjoy 11 onboard bars and lounges, 15 dining experiences, a casino, one outdoor pool, hot tubs, and a full menu of spa treatments.

ABOUT EBG:

EBG is an e-commerce solutions provider specializing in travel and entertainment, and also offering retail products and services, voluntary benefits and insurance. EBG powers a robust portfolio of technology solutions and operates a network of employer and membership-based platforms reaching a captive audience, providing leading brands with incremental distribution opportunities. EBG's expanded network reaches over 100 million users from participating companies and closed loop affinity and membership groups.

EBG owns and operates the largest and most comprehensive employee savings program in the country — serving over 40,000 corporate clients through its proprietary platforms TicketsatWork, Plum Benefits, Working Advantage and Beneplace. EBG is a b2b2c company headquartered in Miami, with offices in New York, Orlando, Las Vegas and Austin. Learn more at www.ebgsolutions.com.