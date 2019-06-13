Wake Up With BWW 6/13: Further IN THE HEIGHTS Film Casting, and More!

Good morning BroadwayWorld!

The film adaptation of In The Heights has found its Graffiti Pete! The role will be played by newcomer Noah Catala! Get a glimpse at what he can do below!

The national tour of The Band's Visit is gearing up to hit the road! Get a first look at the cast in rehearsal, and hear what they have to say about taking this show on the road, below!

Today's Call Sheet:

The Secret Life of Bees officially opens off-Broadway tonight!

Atlantic Theater Company's World Premiere musical The Secret Life of Bees features a book by Lynn Nottage, music by Duncan Sheik, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, directed by Sam Gold, choreographed by Chris Walkerand based on the best-selling novel by Sue Monk Kidd.

South Carolina, 1964. Lily Owens, a restless white teenager, struggles with her merciless father and the haunting memory of her mother's death. When Rosaleen, her black caregiver, is beaten and jailed for asserting her right to vote, Lily's rebellious spirit is ignited. She and Rosaleen escape on an adventure where they are taken in by a trio of black beekeeping sisters. While Lily tries to unlock the secrets of her past, she and Rosaleen find solace in the mesmerizing world of bees and spirituality in this extraordinary tale of awakening, fellowship and healing.

BWW Exclusive: BWW Interview: Now Holley Fain Does the Dazzling in THE FERRYMAN

Holley Fain had just sat through the play she was about to audition for, The Ferryman, and what came next is still not quite clear. "I don't remember leaving the theater," she said. "I was vibrating from the experience." She likened her state to the aftereffects of seeing Tracy Letts' AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY.

Fain landed the role of Caitlin Carney, the not-quite-widow living in suspended animation in Jez Butterworth's sprawling historical drama set in 1981 during the thick of The Troubles in Northern Ireland. Ten years before, Caitlin's husband disappeared and she and her son moved in with her brother- and sister-in-law and their large, extended family on their farm in County Armagh. She has become the linchpin of the family, the glowing, vibrant coals of the homestead in place of her sister-in-law, Mary (played by Emily Bergl), who has taken to bed and appears only in her uniform of nightgown and housecoat.

Read our full interview here!

What we're geeking out over: Go Behind The Otherworldly Magic of BEETLEJUICE On Broadway

NowThis brings you an exciting look behind the scenes of Beetlejuice on Broadway. See how levitations, sand snakes, and more come to life eight times a week on the Winter Garden stage!

What we're watching: THE BAND'S VISIT National Tour Gets Ready to Hit the Road!

The award-winning Israeli film actor Sasson Gabay will reprise the role of "Tewfiq" in the upcoming North American tour of the 10-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical, THE BAND'S VISIT, the role he created in the 2007 film of the same name and most recently played on Broadway.Joining him for the tour is critically acclaimed 'Beautiful' actress Chilina Kennedy in the role of "Dina", a role which won a Tony Award for original star Katrina Lenk in 2018.

The cast will also include Jennifer Apple as "Anna," Mike Cefalo as "Telephone Guy," Adam Gabay as "Papi," Marc Ginsburg as "Sammy," Kendal Hartse as "Iris," Joe Joseph as "Haled," Sara Kapner as "Julia," Pomme Koch as "Itzik," Ronnie Malley as "Camal," James Rana as "Simon," Or Schraiber as "Zelger," and David Studwell as "Avrum," along with Danny Burgos, Loren Lester, Nick Sacks, Hannah Shankman and Bligh Voth.

The tour will launch at the Providence Performing Arts Center on June 25, 2019 and continue on to play Washington, DC beginning on July 9, 2019. THE BAND'S VISIT will play over 32 cities in its first season.

Social Butterfly: Noah Catala Will Play 'Graffiti Pete' In IN THE HEIGHTS Film Adaptation

Get your first glimpse of Washington Heights' resident street artist, Graffiti Pete, for the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights.

Newcomer Noah Catala was recently cast in the role and this afternoon, Lin-Manuel introduced him to the world on Twitter!

Catala has also been seen on the Netflix hip-hop history series, "The Get Down."

