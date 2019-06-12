VIDEO: Go Behind The Otherworldy Magic of BEETLEJUICE On Broadway
NowThis brings you an exciting look behind the scenes of Beetlejuice on Broadway. See how levitations, sand snakes, and more come to life eight times a week on the Winter Garden stage!
BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuiceto scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.
BEETLEJUICE is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers(Moulin Rouge!), with an original score by Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Scott Brown ("Castle Rock") & Emmy Award nominee Anthony King ("Broad City"), music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire), and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).