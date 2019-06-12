BEETLEJUICE
Click Here for More Articles on BEETLEJUICE

VIDEO: Go Behind The Otherworldy Magic of BEETLEJUICE On Broadway

Jun. 12, 2019  

NowThis brings you an exciting look behind the scenes of Beetlejuice on Broadway. See how levitations, sand snakes, and more come to life eight times a week on the Winter Garden stage!

BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuiceto scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

BEETLEJUICE is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers(Moulin Rouge!), with an original score by Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Scott Brown ("Castle Rock") & Emmy Award nominee Anthony King ("Broad City"), music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire), and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

VIDEO: Go Behind The Otherworldy Magic of BEETLEJUICE On Broadway
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Billy Porter Sings GYPSY During Tonys Commercial
  • VIDEO: Audra McDonald and Laura Linney Have Beef on the Tonys
  • VIDEO: James Corden Parodies BE MORE CHILL's 'Michael in the Bathroom' With Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, and Neil Patrick Harris on the Tonys
  • VIDEO: The BEETLEJUICE Cast Performs 'Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) / The Whole Being Dead Thing' at the TONY AWARDS
  • VIDEO: James Corden is Joined by Over 170 Performers in Tony Award Opening Number Celebrating Live Theatre
  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Perform a Medley of Temptations' Hits at the Tony Awards

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup