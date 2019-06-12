BWW TV: THE BAND'S VISIT National Tour Gets Ready to Hit the Road!

Jun. 12, 2019  

The award-winning Israeli film actor Sasson Gabay will reprise the role of "Tewfiq" in the upcoming North American tour of the 10-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical, THE BAND'S VISIT, the role he created in the 2007 film of the same name and most recently played on Broadway.Joining him for the tour is critically acclaimed 'Beautiful' actress Chilina Kennedy in the role of "Dina", a role which won a Tony Award for original star Katrina Lenk in 2018.

The cast will also include Jennifer Apple as "Anna," Mike Cefalo as "Telephone Guy," Adam Gabay as "Papi," Marc Ginsburg as "Sammy," Kendal Hartse as "Iris," Joe Joseph as "Haled," Sara Kapner as "Julia," Pomme Koch as "Itzik," Ronnie Malley as "Camal," James Rana as "Simon," Or Schraiber as "Zelger," and David Studwell as "Avrum," along with Danny Burgos, Loren Lester, Nick Sacks, Hannah Shankman and Bligh Voth.

The tour will launch at the Providence Performing Arts Center on June 25, 2019 and continue on to play Washington, DC beginning on July 9, 2019. THE BAND'S VISIT will play over 32 cities in its first season.

The company just met the press and we're taking you inside the big day below!

