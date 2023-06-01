Wake Up With BWW 6/1: Drama Desk Awards, SWEENEY TODD Tour, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

The Tony Award-nominated revival of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s landmark musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will launch a national tour in late winter / early spring of 2025. Casting and tour dates will be revealed at a later date.

Winners for the 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards were announced today. Among the big winners were Some Like It Hot, Parade, and more. Check out the full list below!

Plus, New York City Center has announced programming for the 2023 – 2024 Season, which will include productions of Pal Joey, Titanic, Once Upon a Mattress, Jelly's Last Jam, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

by Stephi Wild

The Tony Award-nominated revival of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s landmark musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will launch a national tour in late winter / early spring of 2025. Find out more about the production here!. (more...)

by Stephi Wild

Winners for the 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards were announced today. Among the big winners were Some Like It Hot, Parade, and more.. (more...)

by Nicole Rosky

New York City Center has announced programming for the 2023 – 2024 Season, 80 Years at the Center of the Arts, which will include productions of Pal Joey, Titanic, Once Upon a Mattress, Jelly's Last Jam, and more!. (more...)

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Ruthie Ann Miles has revealed via an Instagram story that she has Covid, and will be out of Sweeney Todd for a week. . (more...)

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Chris Jennings will join Manhattan Theatre Club as Executive Director to succeed Executive Producer Barry Grove.. (more...)

by Bruce Glikas

Grey House celebrated its Broadway opening last night, May 30, at the Lyceum Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for opening night and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows here!. (more...)

by A.A. Cristi

Head inside rehearsal with new photos of the Broadway cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical as they gear up for their New York run. . (more...)

by Chloe Rabinowitz

In response to a statement from Here Lies Love defending of its use of pre-recorded music as part of its upcoming Broadway production, Local 802 President and Executive Director Tino Gagliardi has issued a statement.. (more...)

