Wake Up With BWW 5/4: NYC Theaters Can Reopen May 19, and More!

At a press conference yesterday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that capacity restrictions will be lifted starting May 19. This will apply to retail stores, museums, theaters, food services, gyms, amusement parks, salons, etc.

The In The Heights Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will be released on June 11th, the same day the film arrives in U.S. theatres and is streaming on HBO Max. Get a first listen to the song '96,000' below!

1) NYC Theatres Will Officially Be Allowed to Re-Open on May 19; Most Broadway Shows Expected to Return in the Fall

2) Dance Legend Jacques d'Amboise Passes Away at 86

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that dance legend Jacques d'Amboise, father of Tony nominee Charlotte d'Amboise, has passed away, according to ABT's Robert La Fosse. He was 86 years old.. (more...)

3) LISTEN: Check Out '96,000' from the IN THE HEIGHTS Movie!

4) VIDEO: See Ewan McGregor and Krysta Rodriguez in the Trailer for HALSTON on Netflix

The limited series HALSTON stars Ewan McGregor as designer Roy Halston Frowick and Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli. Halston follows the legendary fashion designer as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that's synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Get a First Look at Marvel's ETERNALS!

Marvel has released a sizzle reel for the upcoming films in phase 4 of the MCU, featuring a first look at the upcoming Eternals film! The film, directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, is set to be released on November 5, 2021.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly opera streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Handel's Rodelinda Starring Renée Fleming, Stephanie Blythe, Andreas Scholl, Joseph Kaiser, and Shenyang, conducted by Harry Bicket. Production by Stephen Wadsworth. From December 3, 2011.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're watching: Isabelle Mccalla, Lesli Margherita, Christopher Rice-Thomson & Clay Rice-Thomson Perform MOM MASH-UP

Just in time for Mother's Day! Watch Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin) and Olivier Award Winner Lesli Margherita (Emojiland The Musical, Matilda!) perform a mash-up of Meghan Trainor's 'Mom' and Mother Knows Best from Tangled!

Social Butterfly: Adrienne Warren Speaks at the Broadway United For Racial Justice March

This weekend, Broadway artists and fans gathered outside Bryant Park for Broadway United for Racial Justice, a march demanding racial equity in the theatre industry.

Among the speakers at the event were Adrienne Warren, who gave a speech on the steps of the New York Public Library.

