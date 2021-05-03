Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now
WATCH: Isabelle Mccalla, Lesli Margherita, Christopher Rice-Thomson & Clay Rice-Thomson Perform MOM MASH-UP
A behind-the-scenes video is coming this Friday!
Just in time for Mother's Day! Watch Isabelle Mccalla (The Prom, Aladdin) and Olivier Award Winner Lesli Margherita (Emojiland The Musical, Matilda!) perform a mash-up of Meghan Trainor's 'Mom' and Mother Knows Best from Tangled!
Check it out below!
The mash-up also features Christopher Rice-Thomson (Hamilton, Book of Mormon) and Clay Rice-Thomson (Wicked, Newsies)!