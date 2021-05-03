WATCH: Isabelle Mccalla, Lesli Margherita, Christopher Rice-Thomson & Clay Rice-Thomson Perform MOM MASH-UP

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

Just in time for Mother's Day! Watch Isabelle Mccalla (The Prom, Aladdin) and Olivier Award Winner Lesli Margherita (Emojiland The Musical, Matilda!) perform a mash-up of Meghan Trainor's 'Mom' and Mother Knows Best from Tangled!

The mash-up also features Christopher Rice-Thomson (Hamilton, Book of Mormon) and Clay Rice-Thomson (Wicked, Newsies)!