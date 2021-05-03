Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WATCH: Isabelle Mccalla, Lesli Margherita, Christopher Rice-Thomson & Clay Rice-Thomson Perform MOM MASH-UP

A behind-the-scenes video is coming this Friday!

May. 3, 2021  

Just in time for Mother's Day! Watch Isabelle Mccalla (The Prom, Aladdin) and Olivier Award Winner Lesli Margherita (Emojiland The Musical, Matilda!) perform a mash-up of Meghan Trainor's 'Mom' and Mother Knows Best from Tangled!

Check it out below!


The mash-up also features Christopher Rice-Thomson (Hamilton, Book of Mormon) and Clay Rice-Thomson (Wicked, Newsies)!


