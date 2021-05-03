VIDEO: Adrienne Warren Speaks at the Broadway United For Racial Justice March

This weekend, Broadway artists and fans gathered outside Bryant Park for Broadway United for Racial Justice, a march demanding racial equity in the theatre industry.

Among the speakers at the event were Adrienne Warren, who gave a speech on the steps of the New York Public Library.

In her speech, Warren urged actors to ensure any contracts they sign include a rider, stating that they will not work in an environment where everyone doesn't feel safe.

"I ain't going anywhere, but I'm not signing my name on any contract until Broadway communicates with this community," she said.

Watch her full speech below!

Among other speakers at the event included Eden Espinosa (Broadway actress and activist), Liesl Tommy (Tony Award nominated director), Clint Ramos (Tony Award winning costume and set designer), Cody Renard Richard (Broadway production stage manager and founder of The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program), Dyllón Burnside (known for his role as Ricky Evangelista, in the FX television series "Pose"), Adam Hyndman (actor, producer and founder of The Industry Standard Group), and many others from the Broadway community.

"We are all the leaders in the movement, and we get to lead to end racism and to hold each other accountable and discover what that looks like," said Unite NY. "We're an organization that brings people together. Broadway has created a space where there is zero tolerance for homophobia and that same space must be created for racial justice and equity. For generations entertainment has been challenging and spreading awareness of social issues. What happens when it is in the industry itself? We must hold the entertainment industry to a higher standard. This an opportunity for a healing, liberation, and building coalition to actually end racism."