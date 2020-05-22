Wake Up With BWW 5/22: SMASH is Headed to Broadway, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

1) Official: Musical Version of SMASH is Being Adapted for Broadway

SMASH is setting its sights on Broadway with a creative dream team and an official title of SMASH, A New Musical. The news was announced today by Steven Spielberg, Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron who will serve as lead producers. They are developing a live stage adaptation inspired by the NBC series of the same name on which they all worked together.. (more...)

2) LISTEN: Phillipa Soo Sings Demo of 'How Far I'll Go' From MOANA

Lin-Manuel Miranda has released an early demo of How Far I'll Go, from Moana! The demo was sung by Phillipa Soo in the basement of the Public Theater, during the off-Broadway run of Hamilton.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Jerry Zaks Shares Updates on Future of THE MUSIC MAN, MRS. DOUBTFIRE, and His Latest Project- LOVE LETTERS!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Jerry Zaks knew he had a busy year ahead when 2020 began. The four-time Tony winner started the year in rehearsals for Mrs. Doubtfire, which began previews at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on March 9. Of course, plans changed when Broadway shut down on March 13, leaving an unsure future for the musical, as well as Zaks' next project, the fall revival of The Music Man.. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: The NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 15 Announced

Tune in for the next episode of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE High School Edition - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records!

What we're geeking out over: Kelli O'Hara, Jeremy Jordan and Jessie Mueller Will Take Part in Seth Rudetsky's Virtual Concert Series- Kicks Off May 31st!

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, the first event will take place on Sunday, May 31 and will feature Tony award-winning actress Kelli O'Hara. Stage and screen favorites Jeremy Jordan will headline June 14th and 15th, with Jessie Mueller taking center stage June 21st and 22nd. Each weekly show will premiere Sunday nights at 8PM EST with a second showing Mondays at 3PM EST for viewers in other time zones like the UK. Tickets are available at www.thesethconcertseries.com for $20.00 (early bird) and $25.00 each.

What we're watching: See Lin-Manuel Miranda in the Trailer for Apple TV's DEAR...

Apple today released the trailer for "Dear...," a highly anticipated docuseries from Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler. Dear... will premiere globally June 5, exclusively on Apple TV+. The first season will profile ten game-changing icons, showcasing how one person's person's story can change the world through the people whose lives they've inspired.

