VIDEO: See Lin-Manuel Miranda in the Trailer for Apple TV's DEAR...

Apple today released the trailer for "Dear...," a highly anticipated docuseries from Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler. Dear... will premiere globally June 5, exclusively on Apple TV+. The first season will profile ten game-changing icons, showcasing how one person's person's story can change the world through the people whose lives they've inspired.

Watch the trailer below!

Inspired by Apple's groundbreaking "Dear Apple" spots, "Dear... " takes an inventive and cinematic approach to biographies of the most iconic figures in society today by using letters written by those whose lives have been changed through their work. The first season features internationally recognized changemakers including: Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, and Big Bird.

"Dear... " is executive produced by Cutler alongside Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson, Jane Cha and Lyle Gamm. Matador Content produces the series for Apple.

