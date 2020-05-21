VIDEO: Jerry Zaks Shares Updates on Future of THE MUSIC MAN, MRS. DOUBTFIRE, and His Latest Project- LOVE LETTERS!

Tune in tonight to watch LOVE LETTERS

Jerry Zaks knew he had a busy year ahead when 2020 began. The four-time Tony winner started the year in rehearsals for Mrs. Doubtfire, which began previews at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on March 9. Of course, plans changed when Broadway shut down on March 13, leaving an unsure future for the musical, as well as Zaks' next project, the fall revival of The Music Man.

"We did a short lab about a month and a half before we shut down, where Sutton [Foster] and Hugh [Jackman] were working and I was getting to know them. They were dancing a lot with Warren Carlyle, and you could feel the love for the show beginning to grow, even in that small, early way," says Zaks about The Music Man. "When we were shut down, we didn't know when we would be back, so Scott Rudin, Warren, and I continued to work as though we were going into rehearsals in July, meaning we had regular Zoom calls where we would discuss the script page by page... then we all realized that wasn't going to happen. We're all hoping its deferred, an nothing more than that."

While those shows remain in limbo, Zaks is getting ready for tonight's broadcasts of A.R. Gurney's LOVE LETTERS, which he directed, starring Bryan Cranston and Sally Field. LOVE LETTERS is a funny and emotional portrait about the powerful connection of love. Andrew Makepeace Ladd III wrote his first letter to Melissa Gardner to tell her she looked like a lost princess. They were both seven years old. For the next fifty years, through personal triumphs and despair, through wars and marriages and children and careers, they poured out the secrets of their hearts to each other.

Below watch as Jerry tells us even more about the life of a director in quarantine, how he works with his casts over Zoom, and so much more!

