Wake Up With BWW 5/19: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Announces Broadway Transfer, and More!
Plus, Fran Drescher dishes on The Nanny musical, first look at Skylar Astin in Little Shop of Horrors, and more!
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.
Today's top stories include the Broadway transfer of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. The musical will open on Broadway this fall, playing at the Broadhurst Theatre with preview performances beginning Wednesday, November 2 with an official opening night set for Sunday, December 4.
Plus, Fran Drescher dishes on The Nanny musical, first look at Skylar Astin in Little Shop of Horrors, and more!
Read more about these and other top stories below!
Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!
Today's Top Stories
Rialto Chatter: Hugh Jackman Responds To Rumor Justin Timberlake Will Take Over As THE MUSIC MAN
by Rialto Chatter
Page Six reported earlier today that Justin Timberlake is in talks to replace Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill in The Music Man on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre when he departs the production.. (more...)
Fran Drescher Reveals Details About Upcoming Musical Adaptation of THE NANNY
by Stephi Wild
Fran Drescher dished on the upcoming musical adaptation of The Nanny, that has been in the works for over two years.. (more...)
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Announces Broadway Run This Fall
by Stephi Wild
Producers Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio announced today that A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical will open on Broadway this fall, playing at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street) with preview performances beginning Wednesday, November 2 with an official opening night set for Sunday, December 4.. (more...)
Idina Menzel Launches New Clothing Line
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Idina Menzel has launched a new clothing line called Encore!. (more...)
Photos: First Look at Skylar Astin as 'Seymour' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect, Spring Awakening, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist") made his debut as Seymour in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS last night, Tuesday, May 17, at the Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street).. (more...)
VIDEO: HADESTOWN National Tour Cast Performs 'Way Down Hadestown' on THE LATE LATE SHOW
by Michael Major
The performance featured Nicholas Barasch as Orpheus, Morgan Siobhan Green as Eurydice, Levi Kreis as Hermes, Kimberly Marable as Persephone, and Kevyn Morrow as Hades. The Fates are played by Belén Moyano, Bex Odorisio, and Shea Renne. . (more...)
Performances of SUFFS Now Cancelled Through May 25
by Chloe Rabinowitz
According to The Public Theater's website, performances of SUFFS have been cancelled through May 25. The limited run is set to close on May 29th.. (more...)
Ex-Scott Rudin Performers/Stage Managers Released from Non-Disclosure Agreements
by Nicole Rosky
The Broadway League and Actors' Equity Association have come to a settlement that releases performers and stage managers from nondisclosure agreements that prevented them from speaking about their work with Rudin. Additionally, moving forward, such agreements will not be allowed unless approved by Equity in cases concerning 'intellectual property or financial information.' . (more...)
VIDEO: First Look at MY FAIR LADY in the West End
by BroadwayWorld TV
New production footage has been released today of the company of My Fair Lady. The company features Harry Hadden-Paton as Henry Higgins, Amara Okereke as Eliza Doolittle, Stephen K Amos as Alfred P Doolittle, Dame Vanessa Redgrave as Mrs Higgins, Malcolm Sinclair as Colonel Pickering, Maureen Beattie as Mrs Pearce, and Sharif Afifi as Freddy Eynsford-Hill.. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!