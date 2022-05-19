Wake Up With BWW 5/19: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Announces Broadway Transfer, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Skylar Astin

Today's top stories include the Broadway transfer of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. The musical will open on Broadway this fall, playing at the Broadhurst Theatre with preview performances beginning Wednesday, November 2 with an official opening night set for Sunday, December 4.

Plus, Fran Drescher dishes on The Nanny musical, first look at Skylar Astin in Little Shop of Horrors, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Rialto Chatter: Hugh Jackman Responds To Rumor Justin Timberlake Will Take Over As THE MUSIC MAN

by Rialto Chatter

Page Six reported earlier today that Justin Timberlake is in talks to replace Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill in The Music Man on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre when he departs the production.. (more...)

Fran Drescher Reveals Details About Upcoming Musical Adaptation of THE NANNY

by Stephi Wild

Fran Drescher dished on the upcoming musical adaptation of The Nanny, that has been in the works for over two years.. (more...)

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Announces Broadway Run This Fall

by Stephi Wild

Producers Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio announced today that A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical will open on Broadway this fall, playing at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street) with preview performances beginning Wednesday, November 2 with an official opening night set for Sunday, December 4.. (more...)

Idina Menzel Launches New Clothing Line

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Idina Menzel has launched a new clothing line called Encore!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Skylar Astin as 'Seymour' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect, Spring Awakening, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist") made his debut as Seymour in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS last night, Tuesday, May 17, at the Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street).. (more...)

VIDEO: HADESTOWN National Tour Cast Performs 'Way Down Hadestown' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

by Michael Major

The performance featured Nicholas Barasch as Orpheus, Morgan Siobhan Green as Eurydice, Levi Kreis as Hermes, Kimberly Marable as Persephone, and Kevyn Morrow as Hades. The Fates are played by Belén Moyano, Bex Odorisio, and Shea Renne. . (more...)

Performances of SUFFS Now Cancelled Through May 25

by Chloe Rabinowitz

According to The Public Theater's website, performances of SUFFS have been cancelled through May 25. The limited run is set to close on May 29th.. (more...)

Ex-Scott Rudin Performers/Stage Managers Released from Non-Disclosure Agreements

by Nicole Rosky

The Broadway League and Actors' Equity Association have come to a settlement that releases performers and stage managers from nondisclosure agreements that prevented them from speaking about their work with Rudin. Additionally, moving forward, such agreements will not be allowed unless approved by Equity in cases concerning 'intellectual property or financial information.' . (more...)

VIDEO: First Look at MY FAIR LADY in the West End

by BroadwayWorld TV

New production footage has been released today of the company of My Fair Lady. The company features Harry Hadden-Paton as Henry Higgins, Amara Okereke as Eliza Doolittle, Stephen K Amos as Alfred P Doolittle, Dame Vanessa Redgrave as Mrs Higgins, Malcolm Sinclair as Colonel Pickering, Maureen Beattie as Mrs Pearce, and Sharif Afifi as Freddy Eynsford-Hill.. (more...)

