Rialto Chatter: Hugh Jackman Responds To Rumor Justin Timberlake Will Take Over As THE MUSIC MAN

Page Six reported earlier today that Justin Timberlake is in talks to replace Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill in The Music Man on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre when he departs the production.

In response, Hugh Jackman shared on Instagram "Not that this item is true... at least that I'm aware of but if it was it'd be my pleasure to open anything for Justin Timberlake. A Broadway show, a door, or a worldwide arena tour. [...] I'm not leaving The Music Man on November 8th. I don't have an end date [...] that I'm aware of."

This would be Timberlake's Broadway debut, though he's had plenty of experience as a singer (with the band NSYNC and a successful solo career), as well as an actor in numerous films and Television appearances.

Timerbrlake's wife, Jessica Beal, previously appeared in the golden age musical singing soprano as Sister Sarah Brown in Guys and Dolls at the Hollywood Bowl. Perhaps we may see them both on Broadway together in the future.

The Music Man was nominated for 6 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical.

The Music Man currently also stars Broadway favorite Sutton Foster, and the company also includes Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, and Tony Award winner Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, and Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn. Joining the cast are Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop, Kayla Teruel as Amaryllis, Garrett Long as Ethel Toffelmier, Linda Mugleston as Alma Hix, Jessica Sheridan as Maud Dunlop, Rema Webb as Mrs. Squires, Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt, Eddie Korbich as Jacey Squires, Daniel Torres as Ewart Dunlop, Nicholas Ward as Oliver Hix, Lance Roberts as Constable Locke, Max Clayton as Standby for Harold Hill, and Nick Alvino, Jordan Beall, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Maria Briggs, Audrey Cardwell, JT Church, Kammie Crum, Aydin Eyikan, Carlee Flanagan, Ethen Green-Younger, Emily Hoder, Curtis Holland, Eloise Kropp, Ethan Lafazan, Kayla LaVine, Andrew Minard, Sean Montgomery, Tanner Quirk, Daniel Patrick Russell, Ann Sanders, Sherisse Springer, Mitchell Tobin, Kathy Voytko, Branch Woodman, and Ryan Worsing rounding out the Ensemble.

One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the "great glories of American popular culture."

The Music Man creative team includes four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young and Associates (Hair, Wigs, & Makeup Design), Tony Award winner Jonathan Tunick (Orchestrations), David Chase (Vocal and Dance Arrangements), and Patrick Vaccariello (Musical Director).