Ex-Scott Rudin Performers/Stage Managers Released from Non-Disclosure Agreements

Just over a year ago, Broadway and film producer Scott Rudin was making headlines following numerous accusations of workplace abuse. As a result, Rudin stepped back from active participation in his theatre and film projects and resigned from the Broadway League.

Today, according to the New York Times, the Broadway League and Actors' Equity Association have come to a settlement that releases performers and stage managers from nondisclosure agreements that prevented them from speaking about their work with Rudin. Additionally, moving forward, such agreements will not be allowed unless approved by Equity in cases concerning "intellectual property or financial information."

"As new shows develop, we understand that sometimes NDAs are necessary to protect these works in progress," said Al Vincent, Jr., executive director of Actors' Equity Association. "However, NDAs may not and will not be used to protect anyone from the consequences of their own bad behavior. This settlement is a major step in ensuring they will not be used in that way again."

"We intend to tell our members broadly about this settlement, and if they are asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement, we are going to push back on those as violative of our members' rights," Equity's general council Andrea Hoeschen told NYT.

Rudin's recent slate of Broadway shows included West Side Story, To Kill a Mockingbird and The Book of Mormon. Before the onset for the pandemic, he was due to open a revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and the West End transfer of The Lehman Trilogy. Rudin's next Broadway project was to be the revival of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. The Tony-nominated show is now running on Broadway with a new lead producer in charge.