Fran Drescher Reveals Details About Upcoming Musical Adaptation of THE NANNY

In a recent interview with Time Out, Fran Drescher dished on the upcoming musical adaptation of The Nanny, that has been in the works for over two years.

Drescher discussed that Barbra Streisand will be a character in the musical, hinting "I think we have something creative for that obsession of Fran's in the musical." She would not give further information on what exactly they will do with the character yet.

She then went on to talk about how the story will be a bit different from the series itself, but it won't be episodic.

"It will be something that gives Fran a struggle, a journey and a resolve different from the series," she said. "In the series, pretty much everybody changed around her. She didn't really grow or learn that much. When you're a central character in the theater, you have to take that hero's journey, and that's what we've infused in the musical."

However, Drescher assures that fans will still see everything they love about the original series.

"It's definitely going to have the same humor and all the characters," she said.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Nanny is being developed into a Broadway musical, from producers Brian Zeilinger and Scott Zeilinger.

The musical will feature a book co-written by Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Drescher and Jacobson, with lyrics by Emmy and Golden Globe winner Rachel Bloom and music by Bloom and three-time Emmy winner and Tony Award nominee Adam Schlesinger. Bloom and Schlesinger most recently won a 2019 Emmy Award together for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend").

Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) will direct.

Partly inspired by Drescher's own life growing up in Queens, New York, The Nanny's beloved 146 episodes aired from 1993 to 1999, starring Drescher and earning 12 Emmy Award nominations over 6 seasons. The television show has been aired in over 90 countries and more than 30 languages.

A production timeline for the Broadway-bound musical, additional creative team members, and casting information will be announced at a later date.