Photos: First Look at Skylar Astin as 'Seymour' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect, Spring Awakening, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist") made his debut as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors last night, Tuesday, May 17, at the Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street).

Widely known for his role as Jesse in Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, and Georg in the Tony Award-winning original Broadway production of Spring Awakening, Skylar Astin has led an acclaimed career on screen and stage, earning two Teen Choice Awards and two BTVA Awards. He starred as Max in "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," Greg Serrano in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," Roy in Wreck-It Ralph, and can currently be seen as Todd Eames in "Grey's Anatomy". Recently, CBS announced the new drama series "So Help Me Todd," in which Astin co-stars with Marcia Gay Harden, will debut this fall.

Astin leads the cast of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS opposite its Emmy Award-winning original star Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland, Gypsy) as Audrey, and Andrew Call (Groundhog Day, "Grease: Live,") as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!; Peter and the Starcatcher) is currently on a scheduled leave and will return to the role of Orin on May 30. Stuart Zagnit (Caroline, Or Change; Newsies) plays the role of Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington (RENT 20th Anniversary Tour) is The Voice of Audrey II, Khalifa White (Caroline, or Change) is Ronnette, Cristina Raé ("Americas Got Talent") is Chiffon, and Khadija Sankoh (Lost Boys) is Crystal. Rounding out the cast of Little Shop of Horrors are Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Stephen Berger, Josh Daniel, Jana Djenne Jackson, and Chelsea Turbin.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).