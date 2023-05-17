Wake Up With BWW 5/17: Outer Critics Circle Awards, Plus a Message From Natasha Yvette Williams!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

The Outer Critics Circle has announced the winners of the 72nd Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the 2022-2023 Broadway and Off-Broadway season. Among the top winners are Some Like It Hot, Leopoldstadt, and more! Check out the full list below.

All new production photos have been released from the hit musical MJ, featuring the show's new star, Elijah Rhea Johnson. Get a first look at Elijah as Michael Jackson below!

Also, check out all new photos from the world premiere of Brokeback Mountain, starring Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges.

Plus, watch an exclusive video message from Natasha Yvette Williams in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

A Birthday Message From Natasha Yvette Williams We'll be celebrating our 20th Anniversary in a plethora of ways that we'll soon be sharing, including a major design update and more. Also, we'd love you to join us on May 21, 2023 for our 20th Anniversary Celebration at Sony Hall, benefitting Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and featuring some of our favorite performers. Learn more and get tickets here!

Today's Top Stories

SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards

by Nicole Rosky

The Outer Critics Circle (OCC), the official organization of writers on New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers and national publications, has announced the winners of the 72nd Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the 2022-2023 Broadway and Off-Broadway season. Find out who won here!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges in BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN

by Stephi Wild

All new production photos have been released for the world premiere of Brokeback Mountain, a new play with music, written by Ashley Robinson with songs by Dan Gillespie Sells, based on Annie Proulx's short story, and directed by Jonathan Butterell. . (more...)

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Was Fully Authorized by Britney Spears

by Stephi Wild

Once Upon a One More Time, the new musical featuring the music of Britney Spears, is now in previews on Broadway. BroadwayWorld has learned that the musical is fully authorized by Spears herself, and was signed by the singer in 2022, after her conservatorship ended.. (more...)

Ramin Karimloo, Anthony Rapp, Aaron Tveit & More to Join BROADWAY BETS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

A royal flush of Broadway favorites will raise the stakes when Broadway Bets, Broadway's official poker tournament, returns this Monday, May 22, 2023.. (more...)

Lea Michele Out of FUNNY GIRL This Week After Testing Positive for Covid

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Lea Michele has tested positive for Covid, and will be out of Funny Girl this week.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson

by Stephi Wild

All new production photos have been released from the hit musical MJ, featuring the show's new star, Elijah Rhea Johnson, in role of Michael Jackson. Johnson joined the production in April, which marks his Broadway debut. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/14/23

by

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 5/14/2023.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL World Premiere

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at photos of the world premiere of His Story: The Musical. . (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!