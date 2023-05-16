Photos: First Look at HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL World Premiere

Max Kuenzer plays Jesus, leading a company of primarily home-grown local Texas artists including Lily Gast as Mary Magdeline and Richard Chaz Gomez as Judas.

His Story: The Musical, the world-premiere musical is now playing at the new state-of-the-art Broadway Tent at Grandscape (5732 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, TX 75056). Opening night is May 18, 2023.

Get a first look at photos below!

Max Kuenzer plays Jesus, leading a company of primarily home-grown local Texas artists including Lily Gast as Mary Magdeline, Richard Chaz Gomez as Judas, Jataria Heyward as Mother Mary, Logan Dolence as Joseph, Casey Lamont as Lucifer, Carlos Gutierrez as Gabriel, Bryan Munar as Peter, Camden Deal as Leper, Justin Taylor as Matthew, Caleb Bermejo as Pontius Pilate, Mat Blasio as Nicodemus, Courtney Blanc as Caiaphus, Ja'Naye Flanagan, Lia Karagianopoulos, Abby Murphy, Audrey Lee, Gigi Hausman, Nicholas Haas and Mark Quach.

The creative team includes two-time Tony Award-nominated director Jeff Calhoun (Disney's Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde), choreographer Eamon Foley (Annie at The Hollywood Bowl), music supervisor Rick Hip-Flores (Natasha, Pierre..., In Transit on Broadway) arrangers Rick Hip-Flores and Pawel 'Bzim' Zarecki.

